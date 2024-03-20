David Moore Stats: A Look at Panthers Wide Receiver’s NFL Numbers

David Moore is returning to Carolina for his second stint with the Panthers after agreeing to a one-year deal. He was initially signed by the Cardiac Cats in March 2021 but didn’t make it to the 53-man roster after a sub-par performance in training camp. Two years since then, the veteran wideout has an ample amount of tricks up his sleeve, and will surely become a valuable asset for the club, especially working with Dave Canales, which will help in adapting to a new offensive scheme.

Advertisement

David Moore was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 from East Central University in Division II. He holds the college record with 2,776 receiving yards and 35 career touchdowns and was a third-team All-American and three-time All-GAC honoree before stepping foot into the NFL. So, the question remains: How has the 29-year-old wideout out of East Central fared in his 6-year-long stint in the big league?

David Moore Year-by-Year Stats

David Moore embarked on his NFL journey with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. In his rookie year, he barely took the field with one appearance to his name but no numbers. However, in 2018, he made significant strides, featuring in 16 games and starting in 7. During that season, he caught 26 passes out of 53 targets for 445 yards and 5 touchdowns, boasting an impressive average of 17.1 yards per reception, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

The following year, in 2019, Moore played in 14 games, starting one. He hauled in 17 receptions out of 34 targets for 301 yards and 2 touchdowns, maintaining a high average of 17.7 yards per catch. In 2020, Moore continued his journey with the Seahawks, playing in all 16 games and starting in 6. During that season, he caught 35 passes out of 47 targets for 417 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per reception.

Although he made contributions, the Seahawks chose not to extend his contract when his four-year rookie deal ended. Afterwards, Moore signed with the Carolina Panthers for the 2021 season, but the team released him in September of the same year.

Subsequently, David Moore had short periods with the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers in the 2021-2022 season, but his contribution to the game was minimal. He then became an unrestricted free agent and unfortunately did not get to compete in the 2022 season.

However, during last season, Moore secured a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and reunited with his former coach Dave Canales. In 2023, he tallied 5 receptions out of 7 passes thrown his way, gaining 94 yards and scoring 1 touchdown, with an average of 18.8 yards per catch.

The 44-yard touchdown pass that was thrown to Moore by Baker Mayfield in the Wild Card Round, secured the Bucs’ victory. So, it is safe to say that the Carolina Panthers can benefit greatly from his skills.