Stefon Diggs is heading to the Super Bowl in his very first season with the New England Patriots, a sentence that felt improbable just a year ago. And rightly so.

Coming off a torn ACL, the WR was labelled “washed” by critics after his lacklustre stint with the Texans. Diggs was then walking into a new locker room with Drake Maye at the helm, who had a an even more lacklustre rookie season. Simply put, nobody gave Stefon Diggs a comeback chance.

But fast forward to today, Stefon and the Patriots are the AFC Champions and are one win away from a Super Bowl ring. Few people are happier for Diggs’ incredible comeback story than DeAndre Hopkins.

Appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Hopkins didn’t hesitate when asked who he was rooting for this Super Bowl. Outside of wanting Rams WR Davante Adams to win one, Hopkins made it clear that Stefon Diggs sits at the very top of that list. “I want Diggs to win the ring more than probably any player. I think he deserves it,” he said.

What made the Ravens WR root for the Pats star is how constant noise has followed Diggs throughout his career… Criticism, off-field narratives, and the scrutiny, yet Stefon manages to prove his doubters wrong.

“He gets a lot of stuff off the field,” Hopkins explained. “But once he’s on the field, Stefon Diggs is one of the best to do it… As a player, I know sometimes it’s not easy to have those distractions and still suit up… But he does it day in and day out,” he added.

The wideout also pulled back the curtain on how personal Stefon’s incredible Super Bowl runs feels for him.

His relationship with Stefon Diggs goes well beyond the field. Their families are close, their mothers spend time together, and that bond has made watching Diggs’ journey all the more meaningful. “That’s family stuff,” Hopkins said. “So to see him finally make it to the game… it gave me all the joy.”

“I want [Stefon] Diggs to win a ring more than probably any player… People counted him out.” DeAndre Hopkins on seeing his close friend finally reach the Super Bowl after 11 years ❤️@DeAndreHopkins | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/SFyw7iFwRJ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 26, 2026

Stefon Diggs has given well-wishers like DeAndre Hopkins a lot to be proud about this season.

The Pats star responded to all the naysayers by leading the Patriots in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1,013), while starting all 17 games and becoming essaying a leadership role for Drake Maye & Co. While it’s true that his impact hasn’t been flashy in postseason, especially in the snow-filled AFC Championship Game, but his presence remains constant.

So now with clear skies ahead in California and a Super Bowl stage finally within reach, Stefon Diggs is chasing history. And for DeAndre Hopkins, watching someone who endured the noise, stayed professional, and kept working finally get his shot is what makes this Super Bowl personal.