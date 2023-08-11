2 Years Ago, Deion Sanders Accepted Losing Out on at Least $20,000,000 Due to All the ‘Bull Junk’ he Went Through; “Misconstrued What Love & Some Women Were”

Back in 2021, Deion Sanders, the NFL Hall of Famer, had opened up about some of the tough lessons that he learned in his life. Two years ago, in a podcast episode of ’21st & Prime’, Sanders was involved in a candid conversation with Brittany Renner. In fact, during the episode, he had openly admitted to believing that his pocket was a whopping $20,000,000 lighter due to the different adversities he faced in his relationships.

Advertisement

Back in the day, Sanders had his fair share of high-profile relationships and personal experiences. On the podcast, he had confessed that he could have saved a significant amount of money if he had the opportunity to listen to Brittany’s advice earlier in his life.

Deion Sanders Once Talked in Detail About His Personal Relationships

NFL legend Deion Sanders is known for his tough mentality and resilience on the field. However, when it comes to personal space, it’s evident that “Life” hasn’t been kind even to Coach Prime. During the conversation which occurred in 2021, Sanders revealed a remarkable realization about his life journey. It all happened during a significant moment when Brittany Renner was invited by Sanders to speak to youngsters, back in October, 2021.

Advertisement

Renner, a social media influencer and an alum of Mississippi HBCU, was there to address Sanders’ then football team, Jackson State. Brittany, during the conversation, touched upon the tricky topic of relationships, giving the young players valuable advice about the importance of discernment in personal connections.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1605659781938569216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sanders was deeply impacted by the way Renner addressed the room. As per Clarion Ledger, Sanders said, “Let me tell you something. If I had her in my ear, If I had been sitting in that room at Florida State and I had her come and lay it out like she laid it out. If I would have had that I would be at least $20 million richer.”

“Because everything she elaborated on, I would have been more prepared for the game of life. I was prepared for the game of football, but not that other game. Because I was so locked in. And then I misconstrued what love and some women were. If I would have had that, I promise you, at least 20. At least $20 million richer because of the divorces, the lawyer fees, all the bull junk that I’ve gone through as a man,” Sanders added.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXALcZtgLh9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The NFL icon confessed that while he was prepared for the game of football, he wasn’t as well-prepared for the complexities of life. This included relationships and the pitfalls he encountered. He acknowledged that he had misconstrued certain aspects of love and relationships, leading to costly consequences such as divorces and lawyer fees.

Love and Resilience: The Story of Deion Sanders

The current head coach for Colorado Boulder, Deion Sanders, has had his fair share of challenges in his personal life, including failed marriages. His first marriage with Carolyn Chambers lasted nine years. They now have two children together. After their divorce in 1998, Sanders entered into a second marriage in 1999 with Pilar Biggers-Sanders. He shares three kids with her. Unfortunately, that marriage also came to an end.

Currently not on the marriage bandwagon, Sanders has found companionship in a long-term relationship with Tracey Edmonds. The two stars have been together for an impressive 11 years. Their enduring bond showcases a different chapter in Sanders’ personal life.

With the trials of his previous marriages behind him, Sanders seems to have found comfort and happiness in the company of Edmonds.