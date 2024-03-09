Deion Sanders and Ex-Fiancee Tracey Edmonds Reunite to Celebrate Pregnancy of Daughter Deiondra Sanders

Deion Sanders and his fiancée of four years, Tracey Edmonds, shocked the entire football world in December last year by announcing their split and calling off the engagement. The now-separated power couple initially made a joint post on Instagram and thanked those who showed their support and love amid this huge transition. Tracey later shared another post — clarifying that she was the one who decided to end the relationship — as she decided to prioritize herself and her family first. We haven’t heard much from her since then until this Thursday when Deion’s eldest publicly announced her pregnancy.

Deiondra Sanders, 31, finally put an end to the recent pregnancy rumors with a heartfelt video and a touching note that resonates deeply with soon-to-be or struggling-to-be mothers. She expressed in the note that this unplanned pregnancy has turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as she can finally claim her victory in the fights no one was aware of. In the video — Deiondra takes us through her journey from struggling to embrace motherhood, to flaunting her baby bump on a bridge while donning a stunning white dress.

Deiondra’s journey has moved many, including soon-to-be gran-daddy Prime, who took to the comments to share his wholesome thoughts. He quipped, “PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I’m YOUNG!”

The Colorado godfather also appreciated that his daughter made it perfectly clear that she was on the verge of embracing motherhood because she desired to do so, not “to keep a man“. Deion said,

“I Love u baby and I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man. You’ve always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain’t gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I’m UP.“

Prime appears to be hyped to add another Sanders to the family. But, he isn’t the only one.

Deion Sanders’ Ex-Fiancee Congratulates the Soon-to-Be Mommy

Tracey Edmonds, who has cherished Deiondra and her siblings for years, took to the comments to congratulate her. She also said that she intends to keep Deiondra in her prayers every step of the way.

“Congratulations Princess! I will be praying for you every step of the way! ❤️,” Tracey wrote.

Deiondra’s reveal has moved heads in all corners in a matter of hours. The former real-estate broker revealed her hectic journey that includes 4 myomectomy surgeries to simply preserve the uterus. She also revealed that she currently has seven fibroids on the wall of her uterus. Sadly, these fibroids can contribute to a miscarriage, premature baby, postpartum hemorrhages, malpresentation of the fetus, and cesarean section, according to the National Institute of Health.

However, we all know how the Sanders are widely known as fighters, and surely, Deiondra, after just a few months, will deliver a beautiful baby. Notably, R&B singer Jacquees is the father of the baby, who recently shared a carousel of ‘Couple Goals’ pictures and videos on his Instagram, leaving us all in awe.