Deion Sanders Creates $207M Impact as Kaidon Salter Delivers for Colorado Buffaloes

Everyone is well aware of what the NFL Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, has managed to do for the Colorado Buffaloes football program. The former Atlanta Falcon inherited a one-win team, and in less than three years, he’s managed to deliver 14 wins, a bowl game, and even a Heisman trophy winner in Travis Hunter.

The Buffaloes have officially been converted from an afterthought to a national spectacle. From social media followers to student applications, he’s managed to increase everything for them; however, Sanders’ greatest impact has been on the town of Boulder itself.

#Colorado since Deion Sanders arrived in 2023: pic.twitter.com/s5yTWGmLM6 — Im not a fan of your favorite team (@fsh733) September 21, 2025

Sanders’s presence and improvements have helped to generate more than $200 million for the region. From the university itself to local businesses, game day events, and an increase in national coverage have helped to boost profits for everyone.

Suffice to say, business is booming in Boulder, regardless of what concerns there may be for the team’s slow start in 2025. Sanders has notably rotated through his options at quarterback throughout the past several weeks, and now that Ryan Staub’s brief stint as the starter appears to be over, he’s got Kaidon Salter back in the saddle.

Given the initial results of their face-off with the Wyoming Cowboys, it seems as if Sanders made the right call yet again. Not even two full minutes into the second half, Salter was able to connect with wide receiver Joseph Williams for a 47-yard touchdown pass.

That was enough to give Colorado a sure-handed 28-3 lead and Salter his third touchdown pass of the contest. Throughout those first two quarters and the opening moments of the third, the 22-year-old was able to complete 13 of his 21 pass attempts for a total of 251 passing yards.

Maybe Kaidon Salter should just have been QB1 after all

pic.twitter.com/ht4oGt8OuJ — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) September 21, 2025

He managed to complete a pass to seven separate receivers throughout that same time span. Pair that with eight carries that resulted in 40 rushing yards, and it’s safe to say that Salter is the star of the show in Week 4.

Thanks to his performance, he’ll likely find himself back in control of the QB1 spot, for now anyway. His outings against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens left a lot to be desired, so much so that he was benched halfway through the Week 2 contest.

Nevertheless, Salter appears to be back on track for now, and the same is true for the rest of his herd. The Buffaloes may not be able to reclaim the brief spot that they held in the national rankings in 2024, but so long as they maintain this kind of pace, then they can certainly do enough the rest of the way to earn themselves another bowl game.

At which point, the community in Boulder will have that much more to thank Sanders for.