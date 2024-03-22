Deion Sanders Finally Reveals Why He Recruited 8 of 11 Staffers With NFL Experience: “These Kids Today Man, It’s Not How We Grew Up”

Deion Sanders has put together a brutal staff of NFL-heavy brains inside his coaching staff which has gained a lot of attention. He has equipped himself with experienced coaches who will not only help the team win games but also serve a bigger purpose which Coach Prime revealed in his Spring Ball press conference.

Prime makes sure every move he makes has relevance and a deeper implication that will create a winning mentality in the locker room. And much of it starts from recruiting, be it players or coaches. In his recent presser, via BuffStampedeDotCom, Deion was asked about the reason behind the amount of NFL veterans present on his staff, to which he responded:

“How can you tell somebody where to go if you haven’t been there? It’s hard for you guys to tell me how to get to your crib if you hadn’t been there, but that’s where you live, it’s easy there that way right? And it’s these kids today man, it’s not how we grew up. Our parents said because I said so and you took it. Why? Prove it to me show me.”

He implied that his coaching staff is not just there to make CU a National Championship caliber team, but also to help the players become NFL-ready. Furthermore, Prime expressed how it is also the result of a changing generation that needs to see results beforehand.

“It’s the ‘show me’ type of young generation, and ‘prove it to me’ generation. ‘Let me see your credentials’ type of generation. So when you compose a staff that pretty much embodies the NFL and where they’re directed to, that is phenomenal. I think eight out of the 11 staffers either played or coached in the NFL and that’s phenomenal. Then you throw me in its nine. That’s tremendous to me.”

CU without a doubt has set its eyes on the biggest achievement as they are going all in this year. One might argue whether it’s because of Shedeur and Shilo’s final year in college, however, it will be seen whether the same culture continues past this year.

Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff With NFL Credentials

Coach Prime’s coaching staff is certainly a remarkable group of leaders that starts with the two coordinators themselves. Known for being the head coach of the Giants, OC Pat Shurmur brings a professional perspective to the team. Followed by DC Robert Livingston who left his role as the safeties coach/secondary coach in the Cincinnati Bengals to be in Boulder.

Other coaches wearing the NFL badge of honor on the staff are RBs coach Gary Harrell, WRs coach Jason Phillips, OL coach Phil Loadholt, DL coach Sal Sunseri, CBs coach Kevin Mathis, and the unofficial staff member Warren Sapp. It’s fair to assume the coaching staff itself has attracted a lot of fresh talent in Boulder which will only make the upcoming season even more memorable for CU fans.