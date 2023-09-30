Deion Sanders Promises To Sign At Least One Player From Florida Every Year: “It Is My Desire…”

Deion Sanders isn’t one who forgets about his roots. Instead, he is someone who knows how to snatch his share of fortune from the hands of opportunity and give back to the community he belongs to. He took one such heroic pledge recently and went public with it on Instagram by announcing that he will be signing at least one player from his hometown Fort Myers and Southwest Florida every year.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders took to Instagram with Buffaloes’ director of player development, James Chaney to make his proud announcement. Hailing from Fort Myers, Coach Prime is seen as a confident figure in the community. Ever since he was young, Prime was an athletic youngster who played three sports at Florida State after getting selected in the 1985 MLB Draft.

Deion Sanders Makes Big Promise To Florida Athletes

Deion Sanders was born and raised in Fort Myers, he attended the North Fort Myers High School. Hence, the city has given everything to him and it was about time that he would give the young athletes of his community the same opportunity that he got when he was at that phase of his life.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cxqmi3UMZY_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“It is my desire to take one player from Southwest Florida every year and give you a scholarship,” Prime said. “Who’s next?” While the caption of the Instagram post read, “A Message To Fort Myers, FL (239) From Deion Sanders! Coach Is Signing At Least One Player From His Hometown of Fort Myers, FL To A Football Scholarship Every Year…Where Y’all At?”

Deion Sanders made this announcement just days after the Colorado Buffaloes faced a blowout loss to Oregon. This was the time when the Buffs did not have the assistance of their key player, Travis Hunter while also losing Shilo Sanders for the week who picked up a brutal kidney injury during the game.

Coach Prime Had a Disconnect With Fort Myers a Decade Ago

It is no surprise that Deion Sanders has had a salty relationship with his hometown in the past. The disconnect between the two parties was clearly visible when in 2011 Deion Sanders was about to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, very little acknowledgment was made of the fact locally.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeionSanders/status/532998615330209793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Fort Myers Councilman Levon Simms who was also Prime’s high school basketball coach, described the relationship as that of ex-lovers. However, more than a decade later it can be said that the relationship has mended.