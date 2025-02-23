Deion Sanders’ Ex Pilar Claps Back at the Haters After Son Shilo Gets Snubbed From the NFL Combine

Every year, the NFL Combine sparks debate over a few snubs, but heading into the 2025 edition, one name is mostly dominating the conversation—Shilo Sanders. The Buffs safety, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, has also become a prime target for trolls after being left off that list. But Shilo isn’t backing down. He’s holding his head high, staying optimistic about the draft. Now, his mother has joined the fight as well, sending a simple message to the naysayers—doubt her son at your own risk.

A celebrated athlete’s son pursuing sports inherits two things—privilege and haters. While younger brother Shedeur Sanders has been the poster boy of CFB and is primed to be a top-three pick in this year’s NFL Draft, he hasn’t been spared from the criticism either.

So, it must be worse for Shilo, as many—not just fans but also analysts—believe he won’t make the cut. The reason? The Buffs safety definitely isn’t as blessed as Shedeur when it comes to pure talent and skill set.

Moreover, Shilo has a troubling injury history, which has surely raised skepticism among scouts and teams. His performance last season was underwhelming at best—partly due to injury and partly due to its lingering effects. This has only added fuel to the fire, especially among CU haters.

The negative chatter has been reaching a boiling point over the last few days, and one person who wouldn’t stay silent any longer was Shilo Shilo’s mother, Pilar Sanders—who simply told the blind critics to pipe down.

“Y’all better stop playing about Shilo Sanders!,” Pilar wrote on her IG story, sharing a highlight reel of her son. “Those with eyes see the real deal. Thank you!”

Deion Sander’s ex—Pilo Sanders calls out son, Shilo Sanders’ haters. pic.twitter.com/1mdJrxTy2L — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) February 23, 2025

Like mother, like son, Shilo Sanders too has been thundering against his haters on social media.

For instance, in one of his recent YouTube videos, frustrated by his doubters, Shilo finally decided to settle the debate by confidently asking them to compare his resume to all the safeties and DBs who made the cut for the Combine.

“Bro, it’s a lot of people out there who want to talk junk about me—the haters. Alright, so folks for that be hating… Y’all gotta look at everybody that was invited—all the safeties, all the DBs—and compare them to me. Let me know if I’m tripping. I have a resume, bro.”

If history has shown us anything, it’s that the Sanders name thrives under pressure. And, with the Buffs’ safety recently bringing the Combine to Boulder to prepare for Colorado’s Pro Day, don’t be surprised if Pilar Sanders’ son impresses a few scouts before the draft in April.