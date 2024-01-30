Disrespectful Ravens Fans Are Treated in the Most Elegant Way by Taylor Swift

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (center) walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has not only emerged as one of the most consistent supporters of the Kansas City Chiefs but also a sassy one. After the AFC Championship when Swift encountered a conspiracy of Ravens, who treated the pop star icon with disrespect, Swift had nothing but elegance in answer for the belittling opponents.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes put up a stunning game, easing their way to a win at the AFC Championship. But Taylor Swift who has done nothing but grace the stands in support of her boyfriend and the Chiefs clan, had a straightforward answer. Ravens fans shouted, “You’re ruining football”, at Taylor who, still joyous from the Chiefs win casually remarked, “I didn’t do anything”.

Swift’s answer of not playing a part in the Chiefs’ victory has some substance, as the Ravens offense was out of its depth. In fact, Lamar Jackson had the lowest passer rating amongst Mahomes, Goff, and Purdy in their run-up to the Super Bowl appearance. Losing the fumble, Zay Flowers gave away a chance to score the touchdown, giving more reasons to blame than Swift. On the contrary, Taylor Swift had an elevating effect on the NFL with just her presence and support for Travis Kelce, posing a crisp answer to the hecklers.

Taylor Swift Earned NFL $331 Million in One Year

Taylor Swift’s association with the Chiefs clan has brought more limelight on Travis Kelce and the team than ever. The Swifties alone- more than doubled her boyfriend’s following with numbers touching close to 5.6 million on IG. The ripples touched the NFL as well, who now have an overwhelmingly higher female following.

According to the reports presented by FOS, the NFL has earned over $331.5 million in one year by Swift ‘not doing anything’ on the sidelines. The print, digital, radio, TV, highlights, and social media platforms bore the advantage of her presence. Moreover, the spotlight on her addressed abandoned discussions like the inferiority of women’s apparel lines in the NFL arena.

The first appearance from Taylor Swift on Sep. 24, brought 140 companies to invest in ads with nearly $1.5 billion from advertisers appearing during Sunday NFL Football TV per Media Radar. Some unaccounted advantages include a 400% increase in Kelce’s jersey sales in contrast to what the Baltimore hecklers believed.

So, to believe the assertion from Kelce’s girlfriend of not “doing anything” would be misguided. It is undeniable that Swift’s prominence has brought more support for the Chiefs than ever.

As the presence of Taylor Swift in the Super Bowl remains unconfirmed, it could potentially become one of the most highly anticipated events in the NFL. But, the pertinent question that remains is- can the heightened fan support fuel the Kansas City Chiefs to win their second consecutive Super Bowl?