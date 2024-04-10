Donte Whitner Asserts How 49ers Battled Taylor Swift and the Referees Alongside the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

Former 49ers safety Donte Whitner brought some entertainment to Kay Adam’s “Up and Adams” show with his hot take on Super Bowl LVIII, even dropping a Taylor Swift reference that had Kay bursting into laughter. It all started when the host asked Donte about Nick Sorensen, the 49ers’ new defensive coordinator post-Super Bowl loss.

Instead of addressing Nick Sorensen, Whitner asserted that the 49ers’ Super Bowl loss was unjust since they had to battle not just Kansas City but also the referees. Despite Kay Adams’ attempts to interject being visible through her expression, Whitner persisted and even quipped that the Niners also had another formidable opponent: Taylor Swift.

“When we look at that film, we see bear hugs on those [Chiefs] defensive ends, in blatant moments of the game. The 49ers played against Taylor Swift, the refs, and the Kansas City Chiefs. All three,” the former safety said.

As soon as Donte Whitner made his amusing remarks, the lovely Kay Adams couldn’t contain her laughter during the live telecast. “Donte! Donte, I was not ready for that little addition,” she exclaimed and wrapped up her comment with a chuckle, “I’ll let you say it, I won’t question that.”

Whitner’s bold statement was bound to stir up controversy and skepticism among fans, yet the truth behind such claims remains uncertain. In the NFL, where drama often rivals on-field action, creating a difference between truth and speculation can be challenging.

Chiefs Chris Jones Claps Back At Donte Whitner

Despite both teams receiving six penalties during Super Bowl LVIII, Kansas City was penalized for 15 more yards than San Francisco; yet, the former NFL safety feels that there should have been more calls. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones took notice of Donte Whitner’s recent rant and shared his thoughts on X in response.

“Tend to make excuses for your failures. Shut up,” Jones wrote.

Jones appears to have removed the tweet, possibly recognizing the potential for unnecessary controversy. Whitner’s focus on the lack of understanding among some Niners players regarding playoff overtime rules or the team’s struggle to maintain a double-digit lead may offer more constructive avenues for reflection.

Moreover, the Taylor Swift reference at the end was equally underwhelming. She was there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and her stature as a pop star is not at all something that factors into a loss. This just highlights a recurring pattern of excuses, just like the 49ers’ defeat to the Eagles in the 2022 NFC Championship Game was attributed to injuries.