Drew Lock Postgame Interview: Seahawks QB Says “I am the Man Still” After Hunting the Eagles in Style

Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In a gripping Monday night football encounter, the Seattle Seahawks’ Drew Lock proved he’s more than just a backup quarterback. Stepping in amid uncertainty, Lock’s performance against the Philadelphia Eagles was nothing short of heroic, culminating in a thrilling 20-17 victory for the Seahawks.

The night was set against a dramatic backdrop: a rainy Seattle evening with the Seahawks teetering on the brink of defeat. Enter Drew Lock, the man of the hour, who until kickoff wasn’t even certain he’d play. In the post-game interview, expressing his confidence after the win he said:

“You wonder, ‘can I do this still?’ I haven’t been out there on the field. – I’m the man still. I can go do this.

He might’ve been wondering if he could still do it before the game, but when his team called, he answered in style. Lock’s performance was a blend of precision and poise as he racked up 208 yards, completed 66.7% of his passes, and threw a decisive touchdown against a struggling Eagles secondary.

The postgame conference was abuzz with Lock’s fiery spirit. His words resonated with confidence: “Yeah, it’s so hard to describe the feeling of not playing for so long… I am the man still. I can go do this.” This wasn’t just a statement; it was a declaration of his unshaken belief in his abilities, especially after not knowing if he’d play up until the last moment.

Drew Lock ‘Locks in’ Crucial Victory

The climax of the night was the heart-stopping 92-yard touchdown drive orchestrated by Lock. With the Seahawks trailing 17–13, the pressure was immense. Yet Lock, cool and collected, led a 10-play charge.

A stunning 29-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba beat the odds and the Eagles’ secondary. Another crucial moment was a 34-yard throw to DK Metcalf, flipping the field and setting the stage for the winning score.

This victory became greater than simply every other notch inside the win column; it propelled the Seahawks to a 7-7 record, bolstering their diminishing playoff hopes and snapping their four-game skid.

For the Eagles, it turned into a setback, but for Lock, it was a reaffirmation of his prowess. His 22 of 33 passes for 208 yards and that vital landing marked his first victory as an NFL starter.

Drew Lock’s game against the Eagles showcased his tenacity, talent, and solid confidence. Rising from a place of doubt to the spotlight, his path highlighted his strong character and resolve. The Seahawks might have hunted down the Eagles in style, but more importantly, Lock proved to himself and everyone else that he was still “the man.”