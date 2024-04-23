Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Love for Live Music Especially Coachella

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been all over the world, supporting one another and spending quality time together. Amongst the many escapades, the power couple, also known as TnT, were recently spotted having a blast at the Coachella live music with clips that melted the hearts of many. Travis Kelce, who confessed to being a Swifty himself and to having an altered perspective on listening to music after Taylor Swift’s induction in his life, revealed on the ‘New Heights‘ podcast that he actually attended the California Music Festival for his sheer love of live music.

Advertisement

“I love live music, man, I absolutely love live music,” declared the Chiefs’ tight end.

It isn’t hard to guess that the reigning Super Bowl team’s core member, Travis Kelce, had a tight-packed season. Their post-season was no less of a rollercoaster, leading to their second Super Bowl in two years. Though it is an honor for any NFL player, Kelce believes the chaos of the NFL keeps him away from such events.

“I don’t get enough of it in my life. I really enjoy any event. I just like going to events, going places where people are seeing talents… all these talented people in the world,” added Travis on the New Heights podcast,” followed by, “I love going to Coachella, man. Hopefully, I can keep going, but, obviously, you know that the schedules always fill the f**k up real quick in the offseason.”

Though one of the toughest in the Chiefs clan, Travis Kelce lights up any event with his mere presence. His attendance at Taylor Swift’s concerts has been in the limelight quite a few times as well. So, instinctively, one would only imagine the duo enjoying such a music event from the backstage; however, that wasn’t the case at all.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Had a Great Time at Coachella

Taylor and Travis made quite a few headlines for turning the Coachella festival into a date night with a pinch of PDA, which elated their fans. While the ‘Love Story’ songstress sported a chic all-black dress with a white stripe to break the monotony, her baseball cap with the New Heights tag made it quite the hit amongst her fans.

Kelce, on the other hand, also had a chill vibe with a printed t-shirt, checked oversized shirt, and striped funky pants. In fact, many filmed the pair turning particularly cute during Dom Dolla’s DJ set. But these events didn’t take place backstage but amidst the crowd, which surprised almost everyone. Meanwhile, on New Heights, Kelce finally gave insights on why he and Taylor enjoyed their night in the crowd and not with artists backstage.

“I like to see it front, from the fans’ perspective like the people that actually like because I’m a fan of the music. I’m a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage,” said the younger Kelce.

Travis Kelce’s love for music is endless, and so is the fans’ love for the new couple. With rumors swirling that the duo will take it up a notch and vacation in Europe ahead of Taylor’s Eras Tour, it’s safe to assume that Kelce is enjoying more events than ever, and that too with his lady-love by his side.