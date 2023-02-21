“No One Was Complaining About Drunk Tom Brady Holding a Child”: NFL Fans Point Out the Hypocrisy of Those Chastising Patrick Mahomes Over Drunk Super Bowl Celebration

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered an incredible performance during Super Bowl LVII and orchestrated one of the finest come from behind victories of all time.

As one can expect, the celebrations were bound to be wild as winning a championship even after stepping into the biggest clash of the year with an injured QB is not very common. However, during Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory parade, Patrick did something which ended up earning him a lot of criticism.

Also Read: NFL Free Agents 2023: Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo, Top 5 Free Agents of the Coming Offseason

Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: The Drunken Escapades

During the victory parade, all the Chiefs players and admirers were seen enjoying to the fullest. In fact, people were drinking like there was no tomorrow and one among those was star QB Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick was seen chugging beers and shouting on the top of his lungs during the parade. However, many fans didn’t like Mahomes’ behavior, claiming that many children who aspire to become like him were watching him and that his drunken actions weren’t setting a good example.

However, this begs the question, as long as he is not breaking the law, isn’t Mahomes allowed to celebrate in whichever manner he likes? Twitter was filled with polarizing reactions on this issue. Meanwhile, a few fans also pointed out that there was a time when GOAT Tom Brady was seen holding his daughter in his hands while he was seemingly drunk.

After winning Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs, Brady went for a socially distant victory party on a $2 million boat. He was accompanied by his then wife Gisele and daughter Vivian. As one can imagine, was absolutely hammered out of his mind during the party.

At one moment, he was seen carrying his daughter with him to which a Mahomes fan recently pointed out on Twitter, “No one was complaining about Drunk Tom Brady holding a child but how dare Patrick Mahomes chug a beer.”

Remember when he almost dropped the Trophy in the ocean — Ligma Johnson 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Dfactor82_v2) February 16, 2023

Preach Jinx — Jabba🍻 (@jabbapc_91) February 16, 2023

Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady: The GOAT Debate

Patrick Mahomes’ numbers are truly fantastic. In just 6 seasons in the NFL, he has been able to guide his team to the Super Bowl on three occasions already, and has won two out of them. Without a doubt, the reigning MVP has got the demeanor and the game to keep going for a long time.

This is why, many experts, including Nick Wright believes that Mahomes is the most talented QB in the league at this point. However, comparing him to Brady at this point just ain’t right. Tom has won 7 Super Bowl titles in 23 seasons. The records, the longevity, the ability to lead different teams successfully, Tom has already done it all.

While Mahomes sure has all the attributes which can put him in the GOAT race, he still needs to achieve a lot more to surpass Brady.

Also Read: Karl Malone, Who Abandoned NFL Star Demetress Bell & His 13-Year-Old Mother, Named All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Judge & Fans Are Understandably Livid