After Touting the Importance of Reciprocity in Relationships, Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF Kayla Nicole Reveals the One Place She is Guaranteed to Receive it

Kayla Nicole has been through a lot this year. Despite her breakup with Chiefs TE Travis Kelce being almost a year old, she became the unwitting and unwilling target of trolls as he started up a romance with popstar Taylor Swift. As she embarks on a journey of self-growth and healing, Nicole keeps her fans in the loop.

If her recent social media activity is any indication, reciprocity is something the former journalist greatly values. In a note on Twitter, she touted the importance of reciprocity in relationships, and days later revealed on her Instagram story the one place that always provides it for her: the gym.

The fitness influencer is on a wellness journey. From getting therapy to giving the gym her all, she’s been all in this year. In the story, Nicole can be seen sweating it out in the gym on some cable rows with her majestic abs on full display as she says,

“The only place I experience guaranteed reciprocity. Where I receive 100% return on investment. My therapy. My solitude. I might fall off on occasion, but I always find my way back. Genuinely hope my fitness post motivate you to find your ‘why’ so you too can experience this deeply rewarding variation of self love.”

It seems Nicole is finding her groove after going through a tough period of her life, something that seems to be ongoing. In her chat with PEOPLE earlier this year, she turned to talk therapy when she was “in the best shape of” her life, but still felt “miserable on the inside.” While she was slowly getting through her breakup, the worst was yet to come.

A Tough Few Months For Kayla Nicole

In her interview, Nicole had a message for her post-breakup self: “Buckle the f— up, sweetie,” she says. “You thought the worst had already come, but buckle up and take all of the tools right now and put them in your bag because you’re going to need them.” The fitness influencer has been the target of incessant trolling since Kelce’s relationship with Taylor went public. It seems no matter what she does, she cannot distance herself from her ex-boyfriend, finding her name dragged on numerous occasions.

From fans constantly comparing her to Swift in her comment section, to everything she says being decoded to be cryptic, Nicole seemingly hasn’t been able to take a breath without getting dragged into discussions about her ex and his new flame. After what she describes as a difficult breakup, Nicole’s problems compounded when ex-Travis Kelce went headfirst into a very public relationship with a world-renowned pop star.

What followed was incessant trolling against Nicole, and attention she very much did not want. But it seems that the sports reporter is now finding her footing in a world that seems turned against her, and she’s doing it by going back to her first love, the one place where she can receive guaranteed reciprocity.