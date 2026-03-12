Ex-NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck Gives His Opinion on How to Develop a Quarterback the Right Way

One crazy NFL stat that seems almost unreal is that, even with all the scouts, million-dollar coaches, and coordinators, only about 10% of college QBs become true NFL stars. Some are thrust too early into a starting role, others don’t make the most of limited opportunities and get cut, while a few struggle with their first team but find success elsewhere later in their careers. But why is that?

Why can’t head coaches, QB coaches, and offensive gurus develop these quarterbacks the right way? Whether it’s a Heisman winner like Bryce Young or someone like Anthony Richardson, who was picked fourth overall, many just haven’t translated their college magic into the pros. And the list of examples could go on for days. So, what seems to be missing? Ex-NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck has some answers.

On The Rich Eisen Show, Hasselbeck, who quarterbacked for 18 years in the league and is now an offensive coordinator for a private school, said that a QB should first be taught and refined on certain skills before being thrust into the starting position.

The most critical skill for a quarterback to master, Hasselbeck says, is third-down pass protection, which means reading and handling increased blitzes, stunts, and complex defensive pressures. One wrong move, and the punting team comes on, turning the ball over to the opponent.

“Well, I would never play a quarterback until he has absolutely mastered third-down pass protection. Like if you can’t master third-down pass protection, you should never be on the field. I don’t care where you’re drafted, how much money you make, who’s in front of you, what the team looks like, that’s the test for me,” Hasselbeck said, adding,

“So, when guys play before that, they fail. That’s just what it is. Quarterbacks, you don’t get paid for what you do from the 20 to the 20[yard line]. You get paid for what you do on third downs and in the red zone… So, whenever a quarterback is ready to take that on, then play him, go for it.”

@Hasselbeck What is the secret sauce to developing QBs in the #NFL? Start them right away? Sit and watch? What is the best course of action?#NFL #NFLDraft #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/Y515fiQG6Q — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 11, 2026

The question now is: how does a quarterback master third-down pass protection? Hasselbeck said it’s no easy task. In fact, he compared it to flying a Boeing 747 or performing open-heart surgery.

But the former QB recommended starting with controlled reps and learning through observation. He cited examples like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and himself, who spent Sundays studying film to see how other QBs executed on the field. That’s the approach he believes should be followed.

Hasselbeck went on to use Mahomes as an example of a quarterback who might have been ready to start from Week 1 of the 2017 season. But Andy Reid and company chose to sit him, let him learn behind Alex Smith, and only start him in the final game of the season. After performing well, Mahomes earned the starting role the following year. And Hasselbeck applauds this patient approach.

We’ve seen a similar situation with Jordan Love in Green Bay. He spent time learning behind Aaron Rodgers, and once the veteran QB moved to the Jets, Love was ready to flourish.

The takeaway is clear: the more time a quarterback spends studying film, refining techniques and mastering protections and game plans, the better prepared they are. When a QB can execute what’s required under pressure, understand defensive schemes and make the right reads, they’re ready to take the field and lead an offense at a high level.