Excited Simone Biles Causes a Stir After Confirming Her Husband Jonathan Owens’ Next Football Team

If you were wondering where Jonathan Owens was off to next after his stint with the Packers, wonder no more as his wife has made his next move social media-official. The Olympic gymnast, excited by the change of scenery, announced Owens’s next landing spot, with pride and excitement, on X.
Like the cheerleader she has always been, Biles was ecstatic as she announced “CHICAGO HERE HE COMES.” It seems Jonathan Owens has signed with the Chicago Bears. According to ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin, the deal is for two years, but the figures are yet to be announced. Owens joins the Bears’ secondary alongside seasoned safeties Kevin Byard, who was acquired in free agency, and Jaquan Brisker, a second-round pick from 2022.
Why is Simone Biles so Excited About Owens’s Move to Chicago?
Simone Biles is HYPED about her husband’s new move, and rightfully so. In a series of tweets, the Olympic champion gave several reasons for why this move has got her pumped, apart from just her husband getting a fresh start. Before that, she thanked the Packers and Green Bay for being the couple’s home and being accepting of them:
The first reason for Simone to be ecstatic about the move is the reduction in the distance between the training grounds of both athletes. The gymnast shared her excitement at not having to take a connecting flight to visit her husband. The couple recently laid their roots in Texas.
The 7x Olympic medalist is also excited about all the Chicago-style pizzas and sausages she will get to devour every time she visits her husband in his new home base.
And finally, and most importantly, she just loves Chicago! Biles and Bears are thrilled about this new turn in Jonathan Owens’s career. The safety had a commendable season with the Packers’ defense, appearing in all 17 games for the second time in his career. He ranked third on the team with 84 total tackles, in addition to recording three passes defended, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a sack. How will he do in Chicago? Either way, his biggest cheerleader is going to be right by his side.
