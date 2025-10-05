mobile app bar

“This Is Why We Suck”: Colorado Fans Perplexed by Warren Sapp’s Unusual Pregame Ritual

Samnur Reza
Published

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp plays catch on the sidelines prior to a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Things aren’t looking too sunny in Colorado, as the Buffaloes struggle to find their footing in the Big 12 in just their second year. Sure, they’ve lost some key playmakers on offense like Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr., and even Travis Hunter, who lined up at receiver from time to time, but the 2025 defense has been just as rough.

A 2-4 overall record and 0-3 in conference play says it all about Deion Sanders’ squad. Fans are frustrated, and there hasn’t been much to cheer about.

To make matters worse, Warren Sapp, the newly appointed pass rush coordinator, has now left many shaking their heads with a strange pregame ritual.

In a clip that surfaced online before the Buffs’ Week 6 matchup against TCU, Sapp was seen walking around the field with headphones on, knocking over pylons as he nodded along to the music. It was odd enough on its own, and even stranger considering that the game was set to take place on the road, not at home.

Now, we all know that athletes from every sports background cling to superstitions, some weird, some weirder. And Sapp’s practice definitely falls into the latter category … and then some. Fans felt the same way too, with some asking for an explanation, while others expressed how unserious the Buffaloes look this season.

“Why? I don’t like this…” one asked. “I know he’s not dressed like he’s a f**king player lol … This Colorado circus is the gift that keeps on giving,” another chimed in.

“Kicking pylons and taking L’s. Congrats Warren,” a third one penned, while another said, “This is why we suck.”

Sapp was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and white tight leggings. That’s not exactly typical coach attire, and fans found that quite weird as well.

Sapp joined the Buffs as a senior quality control analyst in 2024, but thanks to his status as a Hall of Fame defensive lineman, he was promoted to pass rush coordinator this year. So far, he hasn’t quite helped improve the secondary as expected.

Opposing QBs are escaping pressure regularly, and combined with issues like poor run defense (12th-worst), tackling woes, low stop rate, block shedding, and taking poor angles, the squad has become one of the worst in the FBS. Sapp and the coaching staff need to pull their act together if they want to avoid a repeat of the 2023 season.

