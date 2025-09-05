Fact Check: Did Dak Prescott Spit First on Jalen Carter?

We’ve all seen how the NFL tends to punish the player who retaliates rather than the one who instigates. It often comes down to the referee’s discretion; the one who gets caught is the one who pays the price. Jalen Carter learned that the hard way in the season opener between the Eagles and Cowboys, when the officials ejected him for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The incident unfolded just six seconds into the game. Carter and Dak Prescott got into a heated exchange, and many saw Carter spitting in Prescott’s direction, with the spit landing on the quarterback’s chest. Officials spotted it immediately, as did the cameras, and wasted no time in tossing the Eagles’ defensive lineman. The ejection only added fuel to an already fiery rivalry, with tempers flaring on both sides.

Rumors – Soon after Carter’s ejection, rumors began swirling that it was actually Dak Prescott who started the whole incident. The buzz came after a new camera angle surfaced, sparking what fans quickly dubbed “Spitgate.” The footage appeared to show Prescott spitting first, possibly in Carter’s direction.

BREAKING NEWS NBC HAS RELEASED THE FOOTAGE OF DAK PRESCOTT FIRST SPITTING TOWARDS THE #EAGLES HUDDLE… SMILING. JALEN CARTER THEN GOT IN HIS FACE AND SPIT IN HIS FACE. WOW. SPITGATE SCANDAL CONTINUES. pic.twitter.com/atlg7mXDp4 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 5, 2025

Claims– That clip fueled speculation among fans, and even drew the attention of Jason Kelce, who argued that Prescott was the true instigator and that the officials unfairly singled out Carter. Kelce took to social media with a cryptic post implying that they had punished his former teammate too harshly.

“And the truth shall set you free.”

And the truth shall set you free https://t.co/VqWuYddxm6 — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) September 5, 2025

Verdict – But a closer look tells a different story. The video does show Prescott spitting, but his spit clearly landed on the ground, not at Carter or any Eagles player. In other words, Dak didn’t spit on anyone, and the officials were right not to penalize him. Carter’s actions, on the other hand, left no doubt, and his ejection was justified, even though it was Dallas QBs’ spit that triggered him.

In the end, it didn’t matter much for the Cowboys. Prescott stayed in the game but couldn’t deliver a victory. After a lightning delay halted play late in the third quarter, neither team scored again. The defenses took over, and the Eagles held firm to secure a 24–20 win at the Link, starting their title defense with a statement against their fiercest rivals. However, they might have to play a few games without Carter as the NFL will likely suspend him for the incident.