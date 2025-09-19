Fact Check: Did Tyreek Hill Propose a Tua Tagovailoa Trade After the Bills Game?

Nov 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) pitches the ball to wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Claim: Before the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game, online chatter suggested Tyreek Hill might reunite with the Kansas City Chiefs because of the Dolphins’ losing streak and the Chiefs’ requirement for a WR. However, following the Dolphins’ heartbreaking 31-21 loss, sealed by a late Tua Tagovailoa interception, speculation shifted, with claims that Tyreek wanted Tua out of Miami.

Tua went 22 of 34 for 146 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception during the game. At one point, it was tied 21-21, only for the Bills to pull ahead late. Notably, a visibly frustrated Tyreek, sitting quietly on the sideline, went viral as the game slipped away.

Source of the rumor: Dangerous AI, a YouTube channel, posted a one-minute clip claiming Tyreek blasted Tua in a postgame press conference. The video quoted Hill as saying, “He got that itch to throw those interceptions. What a f**ing joke, man. At this point, it’s either me or Tua. If this bum doesn’t get traded, then I want out. I had enough of this garbage.”

But did Tyreek, who has previously said “Tua is as good a QB as Mahomes,” really lash out?

Verdict: The video is completely false and baseless. As a matter of fact, Dangerous AI used artificial intelligence to manufacture the clip with the goal of going viral and misleading the fans. A review of the actual Dolphins press conference confirmed Tyreek never said any of the words in the video.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Dangerous AI has spread misinformation. Last week, it claimed Tyreek requested a trade back to the Chiefs, which was debunked by the fans. In August, it pushed a fake video saying Travis Kelce retired from the NFL and another claiming Travis calling off his wedding with Taylor Swift. Both videos were proved false with the visuals of Travis speaking being created using AI.

Incidents like these highlight the need for the fans and analysts to be vigilant about AI. For instance, there are parody accounts for most of the NFL insiders, like Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter on X. And, with the increasing use of AI, a few content creators have now started to “manufacture news” which calls for concern.

Coming back to the game, Tua’s interception came with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter as Miami tried to tie the game from Buffalo’s 17-yard line. Minutes later, Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard picked off the pass intended for Jaylen Waddle, sealing the Dolphins’ defeat and dropping them to 0-3 in this season.

Notably, that fourth-quarter turnover marked Tua’s fourth interception in the 2025 season. He threw one in Week 2 against the Patriots and two in Week 1 against the Colts completing an unwanted hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Tyreek caught 5 of 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. His score, a 5-yard strike from Tua, tied the game early in the fourth quarter and showed his continued value in Miami’s offense.

But when the final whistle blew, it was Josh Allen who had the last laugh. The Bills quarterback threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns, extending his streak to eight consecutive wins on Thursday Night Football.