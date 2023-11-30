“Fat & Muscle Weight More Than Tight Ends”: Jason & Travis Kelce Once Hilariously Debated on Who’ll Do Better Playing the Other’s Position

During a lively podcast debate a year ago, Jason and Travis Kelce faced a fan’s amusing question: “Which brother would excel at the other’s position?” Given Jason’s prowess as a center and Travis’s as a top-tier tight end, it sparked humorous speculation.

The New Heights podcast got spicy when Travis confidently claimed he could handle Jason’s center position. The Eagles center laughed it off, dismissing the idea. Travis, undeterred, suggested gaining weight. When Jason revealed his 292-pound weight, the Chiefs’ TE cheekily retorted that muscle weighs more than fat, setting the stage for Older Kelce’s fiery exchange.

“Fat and muscle weigh more than Tight Ends,” said Jason.

Moreover, the ‘Fat Batman’ humbly shared his challenge of catching a ball properly due to a finger issue. Travis praised him as a great athlete, revealing that his brother played with only nine functional fingers. Jason explained that one of his fingers doesn’t bend fully, recounting having to make a fist with his thumb out for years. He also shared a moment before a Jets game, when he was struggling to catch the ball while running a drill.

Jason explained that a tight end’s catching issue can be hidden, unlike a center facing a 350-pound opponent. Travis bantered, suggesting a single old lineman in five can hide a center. The older Kelce concurred with his brother’s playful take.

Jason’s Crucial Support Led Travis Kelce Toward His Path for Glory

Travis Kelce’s Pro Football Hall of Fame trajectory is indebted to his brother Jason. Initially, Travis was a two-star QB for the University of Cincinnati. However, he was suspended from the team in 2010 after failing a drug test. At that time, Travis had nowhere to go and started working as a telemarketer, earning only $8 per hour.

When Travis faced adversity at Cincinnati, big brother Jason stepped in as a pillar of support. The older Kelce was also in the same university, and the duo decided to share a room that was reminiscent of a throwback to childhood. Jason not only offered him a roof but also helped out with rent and food.

“I was literally living off him for quite a while. He was my lifeline,” Travis Kelce said. “That being said, every single day I was trying to do the right things.”

Jason played a crucial role in Travis’ reinstatement at Cincinnati and spoke up in support of his brother’s maturity. The Eagles star spoke of his brother’s transformational journey. He begged the coaches to give his younger brother a second chance and promised that Travis would turn his life around. Cincinnati gave Travis a place on the roster, but as a tight end, and the rest, as they say, is ‘history’.

“I’m forever in debt to this guy for putting his name, our name — the Kelce name — on the line. When I say I owe it all to him, I really do,” said Travis.

Twelve years later, the brothers faced off against each other in Super Bowl LVII, etching their names in the history books. The Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Travis were iconic stars in that game.