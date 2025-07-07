“Frank Smith & Darren Waller are Like Brothers”: NFL Insider Narrates the Fascinating Story Behind the TE’s Unretirement

After a turbulent 2023–24 season with the Giants—one marked by struggles on the field and a high-profile divorce from Kelsey Plum—Darren Waller stepped away from football. Nearly a year ago, the veteran tight end announced his retirement at age 31, citing the need to prioritize his mental health. It wasn’t an easy decision. Waller, who has long battled addiction and mental health challenges, chose to walk away to protect his well-being.

At the time, the Giants were content with his departure. Waller had underperformed in New York, failing to make much of an impact while carrying a sizable cap hit. But now, after a year of soul-searching and focusing on his recovery, Waller has decided to unretire—and he’s doing so with a fresh start in Miami.

The Dolphins signed Waller to replace Jonnu Smith, whom they recently traded to Pittsburgh. His return to the NFL raised eyebrows: Was this about unfinished business? A lingering passion for the game? Or was it simply that he didn’t want to keep playing for the Giants?

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the move had everything to do with Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith.

” I think this is really fascinating. If there is any place Darren Waller is going to play, it was going to be Miami. In fact, my understanding is that Waller and Drew Rosenhaus talked to the Giants last week, and that was the message. The Dolphins get a low-risk flyer on a guy who is reunited with the coach with whom he had the best years of his life with. He had this unique connection with Frank Smith. Those two, Frank Smith and Darren Waller, are like brothers.”

Smith was the tight ends coach in Las Vegas during Waller’s breakout years with the Raiders, and the two formed a close relationship. Smith has long supported Waller through his personal struggles and believes deeply in his talent. Their bond was key in bringing Waller to Miami, with both hoping to rekindle the chemistry they shared in Vegas.

Pelissero also noted that Waller is now in a much better place, both mentally and physically. He’s ready to compete again, and in Mike McDaniel’s high-octane, speed-centric offense, he offers a new dimension. While Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle stretch the field with blazing speed, Waller provides a big, physical target for Tua Tagovailoa over the middle. He can be a safety blanket in key situations, help in pass protection, and create mismatches in the red zone.

There’s little downside for Miami here. If Waller can even regain a portion of his Raiders form, he could become a valuable weapon in an already dynamic offense. At 33, he may no longer be in his prime, but he still has something left in the tank—and more importantly, something to prove.

The Dolphins’ roster is shaping up nicely, and they now boast one of the league’s most flexible offenses. But as always, their season hinges on the health of Tua. If they can keep him upright, Miami has the pieces to surprise people and make a playoff push. And Darren Waller could be at the heart of that resurgence, finally getting the chance to end his career on his own terms, with redemption instead of regret.