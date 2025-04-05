“Genuine Brother of America”: Deion Sanders Brought to Tears by Letter From Jimmy Horn Jr.’s Incarcerated Father

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders jogs on the field before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders has served as a father figure to Jimmy Horn Jr. ever since the young receiver arrived on campus. What many may not know, however, is that Horn Jr.’s biological father has been incarcerated on drug charges since 2021.

Following Colorado’s Pro Day—and with the NFL Draft just around the corner—Coach Prime received a heartfelt letter from Horn Jr.’s father, Joe, expressing just how much he appreciated Deion’s role in his son’s life.

Joe has been going through a difficult period of uncertainty. Since being arrested on drug-related charges in 2021, he has been in prison. Joe was actually a four-time Pro Bowler who played 12 seasons in the NFL. His talents have naturally been passed down to his son. But since Jimmy’s arrival in Colorado, the former NFL star has been unable to watch his son play live or guide him firsthand.

As a result, Joe has had to fully entrust Coach Deion with guiding his son and helping shape him into a respectful young man. When Horn Jr. first arrived in Colorado, Deion had assured Joe that his son would be in good hands—and he’s kept that promise. That’s why a grateful Joe decided to send Deion the letter, thanking him for the care and mentorship he’s shown.

Deion hadn’t planned on posting a photo of the note, but he revealed on Instagram that he couldn’t resist after reading it. It brought tears to his eyes.

“I decided to post this because it brought tears to my eyes and joy to my heart simultaneously. Jimmy Horn Sr. is incarcerated but still having impact on lil Jimmy & me,” Deion captioned the post. “When a Florida boy tells another Florida boy he got his son covered, we stand on it. I love the Horns.”

Addressing Deion, the letter reads, “Genuine brother of America. Appreciate you more than you know. You are truly a blessing, a sign that all things are possible. Through mercy, grace, and everlasting love. You [said] you’d be there for my son. Including me. Here’s the truth. Here’s the proof.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

Jimmy Horn Jr. transferred to the University of Colorado in 2023 and hit the ground running. He became one of Shedeur Sanders’ favorite targets. He has rare speed and can take the top off a defense in an instant.

Now an NFL Draft prospect, Horn Jr. is projected as a backup or special-teams contributor, though his burst makes him a threat to score on any given play. But he wouldn’t be where he is today without Deion’s guidance—something Joe Horn is immensely thankful for.