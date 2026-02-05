NFL Draft 2026: Ashton Jeanty Says Humble Fernando Mendoza ‘Can Fit Into Any Locker Room’

With the 2026 NFL Draft fast approaching, one name continues to dominate conversations around the league: Fernando Mendoza. Widely projected as the top overall pick, the quarterback is expected to be the cornerstone of the Las Vegas Raiders’ rebuild, and now, one of college football’s biggest stars has offered strong public support for him.

Advertisement

During a recent interview, Ashton Jeanty was asked about the possibility of Mendoza becoming the Raiders’ starting quarterback next season and how his personality would translate inside an NFL locker room. Rather than focusing on on-field traits, Jeanty highlighted Mendoza’s character, work ethic, and leadership qualities.

“I think his character can fit into any locker room,” Jeanty said. “Just by what I’ve seen, he’s a great guy. He’s humble. He’s hard-working. He’s worked his way up to where he’s at now.”

Jeanty pointed to Mendoza’s unlikely rise as proof of his dedication and resilience.

“Nobody knew his name a couple years ago, and now he’s one of the top prospects,” he added. “The hard work, the dedication, the discipline, the focus is definitely there.”

Those traits, according to Jeanty, are exactly what a team like the Raiders needs as it looks to turn the page following another disappointing season. With Las Vegas projected to hold the No. 1 overall pick, most mock drafts have them selecting Mendoza without hesitation.

ESPN’s Matt Miller recently echoed that sentiment, calling the decision “very easy” for the Raiders.

“This is a very easy decision for the Raiders: draft the quarterback,” Miller wrote. “The Geno Smith trade did not work out, and the 2026 class features only one passer with a first-round grade.”

Miller also noted how fortunate Las Vegas is to own the top pick in what many evaluators consider a thin quarterback class. With Mendoza standing clearly above his peers, the Raiders appear positioned to secure their future signal-caller.

Las Vegas is also slated to pick early in the second round, where Miller projects the team to select Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor. The addition of both Mendoza and Mesidor would represent a strong foundation for new general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak.

But for Jeanty, Mendoza’s value goes beyond draft boards and scouting reports. When asked whether having a quarterback with Mendoza’s background inspires confidence in veterans like himself and Maxx Crosby, Jeanty didn’t hesitate.

“100%,” he said. “It’s great to see that in somebody. Those are the type of people that we need in the building. Guys who know what it’s like to work their way up and take it day by day.”

Jeanty believes players who have experienced adversity and earned their success bring a different mindset into the locker room, one that can elevate an entire organization. “Just bring a different mentality into the locker room,” he added.

That mentality could be crucial for a Raiders team searching for stability and leadership at the quarterback position. Mendoza’s journey from relative obscurity to the top of draft boards has already earned him widespread respect among peers, and Jeanty’s comments only reinforce the growing belief that he is ready for the spotlight.