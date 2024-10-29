Gisele Bündchen Reveals How She Taught Her Kids to Do Household Chores Despite Being Filthy Rich

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen takes a selfie with her children Benjamin and Vivian after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

You cannot escape doing the dreaded household chores even if you are the kids of millionaires like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

The Brazilian supermodel recently appeared on The Rich Roll Podcast, where she shared that she makes sure her kids do their dishes and clean their rooms to instill a valuable lesson in self-dependency.

Brady’s ex-wife also revealed that the dinner table duties are clearly assigned between her and her kids at home to imbibe these values. Gisele prepares the food for Benjamin and Vivian, and between the duo, they decide who sets the tables and who washes the dishes. The one who sets the table doesn’t wash the dishes, and vice versa.

Interestingly, Bundchen revealed that her 11-year-old daughter Vivian loves doing household chores. She loves washing dishes so much that she skips the dishwasher, preferring to wash them by hand the old-fashioned way.

“My daughter is doing amazingly [well]. She loves it, and (she’s) very proud of herself. She is like, ‘mom, look how good I cleaned the dishes.’ She’s really good, and she’s washing herself. She’s not putting it in the machine. She wants to learn how to really wash it and do it right.”

Brady’s son, Benjamin, on the other hand, isn’t as fond of chores. Gisele revealed that the 14-year-old often questions the logic behind repeating the mindless, boring task regularly.

Luckily for the supermodel, she had a breakthrough in making Benjamin understand the importance of doing the chores when the 14-year-old expressed his desire to move out of the house at 18. In response, the supermodel asked him a few simple questions:

“So you’re going to live in your own apartment. So who’s going to cook for you? Who is going to wash your dishes and who’s going to clean your clothes?”

The young teenager had no answer to this, and the breakthrough was thus achieved for Gisele.

Considering how Gisele started working independently as a model early on in her life, it’s unsurprising that she ensures her kids learn the values of independence from a young age.

Gisele Bündchen moved to Japan when she was 14 years old

Gisele Bundchen left her mom’s apartment when she was 14 years old to pursue her modeling career in Japan. For someone raised in a small, rural town in Brazil, leaving for a distant country at such a young age must have been overwhelming.

Luckily for the Supermodel, she had one less thing to worry about in the foreign country, as she was independent enough to clean and cook for herself.

“I was first 13 or 14 when I moved to Japan. Because I was living in my mom’s apartment, I was the only person there who knew to clean, cook, iron, do absolutely everything in the house because my mom taught me.”

On the contrary, the other young girls sharing her apartment struggled with this because, like Benjamin, they didn’t enjoy doing chores. However, being the kind soul she is, Bündchen was gracious enough to take on their share of the chores as well.

“I didn’t think it was a struggle. I was happy to do it and I was happy to do it for the other girls that didn’t know how to do it.”

Seeing Gisele’s rise from her days in Japan to the millionaire status she has achieved is truly inspiring. It’s also amazing to see how much emphasis she places on a trivial act of executing household chores. As the adage goes, we are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, thus, is a habit.