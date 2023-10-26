“Good Advertising for AJ Brown”: Jason Kelce Reflects on His Daughter’s Adorable Reaction to Eagles’ Star WR’s Shiny Cleats

Jason Kelce couldn’t help but grin as his daughter’s reaction to AJ Brown’s gleaming cleats captured hearts on social media. The heartwarming moment made the Eagles’ night in Philadelphia even more memorable after A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts powered home the victory with their mesmerizing performance.

A.J. Brown sported pink cleats in a recent game against the Rams, truly highlighting his penchant for eye-catching footwear. What made these cleats go viral, was the charming reaction from Jason Kelce’s daughter, Wyatt. Brown’s choice of footwear has been a hot topic as the league has previously raised concerns about Brown’s colorful cleats.

Jason Kelce and Travis Bond Over Daughter Wyatt’s Reaction to AJ Brown’s Cleats

On the latest episode of New Heights, hosted by NFL’s funniest duo Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the brothers reacted to the endearing reaction of Jason’s daughter. Travis Kelce praised the adorable Baby Wyatt’s fascination with AJ Brown’s pink cleats. He couldn’t help but gush about the video shared by Kylie.

The exchange between the brothers was filled with genuine joy, as Jason admitted that the video immediately brightened his day.

“Dude, I mean dude that’s pretty cool. The moment I saw the video I was immediately smiling.” Jason said to which Travis replied, “She’s so cute man.”

“I mean it was adorable, and you want to talk about good advertising for A.J. Brown? I firmly believe if you get a kid…if you can maintain the attention of a child, you’re doing something right. That is hard to do.”

That being said, Jason pointed out that it’s excellent advertising for Brown, given how he captured the attention of his child. They wrapped up the conversation by giving a shoutout to Baby Wyatt and AJ Brown for spreading smiles all around.

AJ Brown Once Challenged NFL’s Unusual Show Guidelines

AJ Brown voiced his frustration with the NFL’s rule that compelled him to switch cleats during the games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. He started the game with vibrant ‘highlight green’ cleats but reluctantly switched to black ones during the first quarter.

He recounted how officials threatened to bench him during the game if he didn’t change his cleats. Equipment manager Greg Delimitros warned of a possible game ejection if he didn’t comply. The change for cleats saved him $7,100. He said, via ESPN:

“That rule sucks. I really tried to bend the rules a little bit, but I think all players should just wear whatever they want to wear. They’re not going to be able to fine everybody in the league. So I think we should start that movement as players.”

AJ Brown’s colorful cleats aren’t just a style statement; they have a heart-touching backstory. He wears them to help his 3-year-old daughter, Jersee, easily spot him on the field. Regular black cleats, as recalled by Brown, make it harder for her to identify him. He said, with the vibrant cleats, it’s a different story.