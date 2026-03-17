Has Tom Brady Normalized What Once Used to be Conflict of Interest? Troy Aikman’s Dolphins Comment Re-ignites the Old Debate

Did Tom Brady quietly change the rules for everyone in NFL broadcasting? What once would have been considered a clear conflict of interest in the NFL media world suddenly looked far more acceptable. The seven-time Super Bowl champion normalized the idea of calling games for Fox Sports while holding ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders.

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So has the line between broadcaster and team insider officially blurred? With Troy Aikman now continuing his work with the Miami Dolphins, it would seem so.

The Hall of Fame quarterback, who serves as the lead analyst on Monday Night Football for ESPN, recently revealed that his work with the Miami Dolphins isn’t finished yet. After initially consulting on the franchise’s search for a new general manager and head coach, Aikman said he plans to remain involved with the team “in some capacity.”

Speaking on the Rodeo Time podcast, Aikman admitted the opportunity caught him by surprise.

“This year, the Dolphins reached out to me and asked if I would help them in their GM search and head coaching search,” he said. “Kind of caught me out of left field. I wasn’t expecting that. But I dove into it, decided I would do it and thoroughly enjoyed it. Felt like I was of some help, and where that might go I’m not sure. I’m gonna continue to work with them in some capacity.”

The 59-year-old former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and a three-time Super Bowl champion, is entering his 25th season as an NFL broadcaster and his fifth season calling games on Monday Night Football. At least for now, he has no plans to step away from the booth despite his growing involvement with the Dolphins’ front office.

But that dual role has reignited questions about whether broadcasters should simultaneously hold positions with NFL franchises.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes the league may already be drifting into uncomfortable territory.

“Plenty of people have hobbies and/or side hustles,” Florio wrote. “When an NFL broadcaster moonlights as a paid consultant or employee of one of the league’s teams, it’s a problem that shouldn’t be ignored. Thanks to Brady’s insistence on wearing two hats, the line hasn’t simply been blurred. It’s apparently been obliterated.”

Brady’s ownership stake in the Raiders has already led to certain restrictions, including limits on his access to team facilities and practices. Whether similar rules will apply to Aikman’s consulting role remains unclear.

Still, the broader concern is obvious. If Aikman calls a Dolphins game this season, or analyzes the team during a broadcast, viewers may reasonably question where his loyalties lie.