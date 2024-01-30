“Patrick Mahomes is in Another World”: Livid Shannon Sharpe is Sick & Tired of People Putting Joe Burrow, Josh Allen on Chiefs QB’s Level

In five years, Patrick Mahomes is headed toward his 4th Super Bowl. If he had any critics, this should put a damper on their criticisms. With this year’s SB, he also becomes the youngest QB in NFL history to start four Super Bowls. While many in the NFL world would consider Mahomes “one of the best” QBs in the league, Shannon Sharpe thinks the Chiefs shot-caller is in a league of his own.

Advertisement

In fact, he is quite livid that people would still put him on the same level as Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson. While he thinks that yes, these quarterbacks are at the top of their game, they still can’t touch Mahomes. Taking to ‘First Take,’ the former TE impassionately put his case and said,

“Patrick Mahomes is in another world. Can we stop trying to put Joe Burrow…Lamar Jackson…Josh Allen on his level? They have not earned that right! He’s by himself. He’s looking at Joe Montana, he’s looking at Tom Brady, that’s who he’s looking at. He’s not looking at anybody that’s currently playing. He’s that great!”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2sM61frxqY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Well, it’s safe to say Shannon Sharpe has all his chips on Mahomes. Mahomes outplayed MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson in the AFC Championship. He defeated Josh Allen for the third time in the playoffs in the Chiefs’ 27-24 win in the Divisional round. The only quarterbacks who’ve beaten him in the playoffs are Brady and Burrows, and he avenged himself against Burrows in the 2022 AFC Championship. So the only QB he has never bested is the NFL GOAT.

Maybe Shannon Sharpe is justified in his assessment, or maybe he’s gotten ahead of himself. But no one can argue that Mahomes’ Chiefs are dominating the league right now. But it is not just Sharpe who is convinced of Mahomes’ greatness. His teammates, for one, have always believed in him. And Travis Kelce didn’t hesitate before calling Mahomes the best quarterback in the league.

Travis Kelce’s Unwavering Faith in Patrick Mahomes

After the Chiefs scored a competitive 27-24 victory against the Bills in the Divisional round, Travis Kelce hailed Patrick Mahomes as the best quarterback in the league. Talking in the presser, he said,

“The naysayers can say what they want but he’s playing his best football right now and you’re seeing why he’s the best quarterback in the league.”

Advertisement

He maintained his good faith in his quarterback and his team even going into the AFC Championship game against the Ravens, and they all came out victorious once again. While reiterating his impact on the Chiefs’ success, Kelce said of Mahomes, “That’s one of the things that Pat’s taken on like a pro since the minute he was in the building. It just keeps going up and up. ”

This trust paid off in the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory against the MVP favorite Lamar Jackson’s Ravens. Apart from his athletic abilities, it is his capabilities as a leader, and the faith his team has in him, that has the Chiefs flying high and mighty in the current football landscape. Truly, a mark of a great leader.