Chad Johnson Reveals What the Lions Fan Allegedly Said to DK Metcalf That Provoked Him To Throw a Punch

In the NFL, the proceedings rarely get disrupted mid-game for moments that have nothing to do with the game, scoreboard, or injuries. On Sunday, during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions, that’s exactly what happened after DK Metcalf was seen grabbing and throwing what appeared to be a punch at a fan near the sideline.

Advertisement

The incident unfolded during a second-quarter injury stoppage at Ford Field. Metcalf was seen turning toward the stands, reaching up, and making contact with a Lions fan behind the Steelers’ bench. No flag was thrown, but the moment immediately went viral and set off a storm of speculation.

Within hours, the conversation shifted from what happened to why it happened. On the latest edition of Nightcap, Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe offered a different explanation than the ones circulating online.

“He did call DK a racial slur,” Johnson revealed. “He called him the N-word, and he did call his mom a [c-word]. And I think with those words being exchanged. And the fan saying that, I think that’s where the action occurred.”

Ocho, however, quickly clarified that he wasn’t justifying Metcalf’s actions. “I’m not condoning DK touching the fans,” said the former Bengals wideout, before adding that the source of this information was the Steelers star himself.

“Based on what I was told from a reliable source who wears No. 4, that’s what it was,” stated Johnson. Intriguingly, Ocho’s account sharply contradicts the fan’s public explanation.

Unc and Ocho react to DK Metcalf’s altercation with a fan. Ocho says it wasn’t random. He heard it directly from DK. A racial slur was used and his mother was disrespected.@ShannonSharpe @ochocinco #Nightcap pic.twitter.com/m6M7fOTJ2y — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) December 22, 2025

The individual involved, Ryan Kennedy, told the Detroit Free Press that he only called DK Metcalf by his full name, DeKaylin Zacharius Metcalf. Kennedy referred to it as the receiver’s “government name.” He claimed that was enough to provoke Metcalf, insisting nothing else was said.

“My words don’t matter because it was on camera,” the fan added, before repeating that he merely used Metcalf’s full name.

Shannon Sharpe, however, wasn’t buying that explanation. “I see that as a strong overreaction for someone to call you by your government name… I didn’t put a whole lot of credence into that,” the Broncos legend argued.

The most important point that both Johnson and Sharpe stressed was this: The truth likely won’t stay hidden for long.

Johnson explained that modern NFL stadiums are wired to capture sound near the field. “They got sound that can catch everything in that stadium, especially sitting that close to the sideline. I’m sure it will come out,” he said.

As the NFL reviews the footage and investigates the incident, Metcalf could face a fine or suspension. But if audio evidence surfaces, as both Sharpe and Johnson expect, it may significantly reshape how the league and the public interpret what happened.

So for now, one thing is clear: There are two versions of the story on the table. And according to those closest to the situation, the real one hasn’t fully surfaced, yet.