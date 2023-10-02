“He Might Actually be Back”: While Cam Akers Took 6 Months to Return, Aaron Rodgers Walking Aggressively Days After Achilles Surgery Sets the Internet Ablaze

In an upsetting turn of events for the New York Jets during the season opener, QB Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles heel tendon. The Jets’ shiny new QB lasted a whole of four snaps against the Bills on home ground a few weeks back. But could he be back on the gridiron earlier than anticipated? Joe Pompliano sure thinks so.

In a video shared by Pompliano, the QB can be seen walking with a purpose on crutches, just weeks after his injury. The NFL enthusiast took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight that while most people are put in a boot or cast after Achilles surgery, Aaron Rodgers seems to be healing quite quickly and quite well if his swagger while walking is any indication.

Aaron Rodgers’ Walking Video Ignites Hope of a Speedy Return

Rodgers underwent surgery for his injury just two and a half weeks ago. The Jets’ QB ignited playoff return hopes among fans when he chose to undergo an innovative procedure that boasts of accelerating the normal rehabilitation process of an Achilles tendon tear. And it seems to be working as promised. Joe Pompliano tweeted,

Pompliano also brought up the case of Minnesota Vikings’ Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles tendon in 2021. Akers made a return to the league after just 6 months. Interestingly, the running back underwent the same surgery by the same doctor. So the situation does look promising for Rodgers. The QB is on a quest to make a swift recovery, and his methods are just as innovative as the surgery.

The QB is known for his experimental personality and he bowled over Pat McAfee with his latest experiment. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, the quarterback revealed that he is looking into listening to dolphin lovemaking sounds to accelerate his healing process. Rodgers’ own hopes about his recovery have surely ignited hope in the hearts of the fans as well, who are eager to see their QB again this season. While Pompliano’s Tweet also comes as a ray of hope for fans, this hope is not without its apprehensions, as some were quick to point out.

Could the Jets’ QB Actually Return This Season?

While Pompliano’s words worked as a balm for wounded Jets fans, most were quick to point out the holes in his optimistic theory. With 14 weeks left in the regular season, Rodgers’ chances for return seem slim, however well he might be walking. A fan called out the NFL enthusiast for basing his theory on a simple Google search, to which he made a prompt reply.

Many also pointed out that unless the Jets make it to the Super Bowl, an Aaron Rodgers comeback is highly unlikely. However, Rodgers seems hopeful to make a recovery for the playoffs, if the Jets are able to make it. Some fans are less of the Jets making it to the playoffs. The odds are certainly stacked against the team. With today’s loss, the Jets are on some serious shaky ground. Losing a QB is never easy, and the Jets are feeling the pressure. Zach Wilson gave a brilliant performance today, even outperforming Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes, according to some.

However, in four of their past five night games, the Jets’ quarterbacks couldn’t finish, with three succumbing to injury, and everything riding on a strong defense. The Jets fanbase needs all the hope it can get right now, and maybe that’s why they’re clutching at straws. Only time will tell if Rodgers can return in time to save the Jets or if Wilson is going to shine brighter than ever and map his own road to victory in Rodgers’ absence.