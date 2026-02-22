“He was like Tyreek Hill in College”: Maxx Crosby, Zach Allen Remember Rondale Moore After Tragic Demise

A heartbreaking turn of events has left many throughout the National Football League and the greater football community feeling rocked this weekend, as the Minnesota Vikings released a statement confirming the news of the passing of the team’s former wide receiver, Rondale Moore.

Advertisement

Originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the 49th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Moore, who was only 25 years old, was reportedly found by law enforcement in a garage with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The college standout had initially signed on with the Vikings in March of 2025, but suffered a season-ending knee injury during the team’s first preseason outing against the Houston Texans. Minnesota’s head coach, Kevin O’Connell, who described the late wide receiver as “a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man,” admitted that he was “devastated by the news,” while one of Moore’s former teammates, Zach Allen, shared the following on social media.

Rest in Peace Rondale 🕊️

It was an honor to be your teammate. Always check on your people. You just never know — Zach Allen (@TheZALLEN44) February 22, 2026

The star pass rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby, also took the time to share a heartfelt message as well. Choosing to remember Moore’s time as a college phenom with the Purdue Boilermakers, the five-time Pro Bowler noted that Moore “was like Tyreek Hill in college” while sharing a story about the time in which the two of them shared the field together before finding their respective pathways to the league.

“I remember playing against Rondale Moore and I was like, ‘That’s the coldest dude I’ve ever been on the field with.’ …I was sending messages to Mike Mayock the next year when he went to the draft and I was like ‘We need Rondale Moore. This dude is Tyreek Hill.’ God, dude. Check on your people. There’s too much hate in this world, stay positive.”

Moore leaves behind his mother, Quincy Ricketts, who raised him along with his three older siblings. With no children of his own, Moore’s legacy will now live on through both his loved ones and his extensive football family.

His contributions to the gridiron saw him labeled as an Associated Press first-team All-American all-purpose player as a freshman in 2018, with his former Purdue coach, Jeff Brohm, describing him as a “complete joy to coach” and “The ultimate competitor that wouldn’t back down from any challenge.”

At this time, fans are encouraged to respect the privacy of Moore’s family as his case remains under investigation by the New Albany Police Department. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please be advised to reach out to a professional or to contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.