“He’s Gone, Like the Wicked Witch”: Rich Eisen & Lewis Black are Still Celebrating Dan Snyder’s Departure After $6,000,000,000 Commanders Sale

Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder (L) listens during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Renowned sports analyst Rich Eisen and even notorious Lewis Black are still celebrating the $6,000,000,000 sale of the Washington Commanders on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’. The departure of Dan Snyder, who faced numerous controversies during his tenure, marked a turning point for the franchise.

Advertisement

The Washington-based franchise faced a plethora of allegations while Snyder was at the helm of affairs. and his departure is being celebrated across the city & Eisen can relate to their emotions. The sale, led by Josh Harris and his group, stands as a record-breaking deal in the realm of North American sports franchises

Rich Eisen and Lewis Black Still Celebrating Dan Snyder’s Departure

The joy is real as Rich Eisen and Lewis Black are still not over the sale of the Washington Commanders. They are just reveling in the aftermath of Dan Snyder’s departure which was marked by a $6.05 billion sale. Discussing the season and wins for the Commanders, Black said,

Advertisement

“The one win the Commanders had in August, the the removal of Dan Snyder, that’s the ultimate win.”

In a conversation on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’, Black couldn’t hold himself from talking about the sheer elation felt by fans after bidding adieu to the controversial figure. Eisen reflects on the significance of Snyder’s exit, likening it to the Wizard of Oz’s wicked witch.

“I rarely remember any moment when a city as one rose together and just screamed ‘Hallelujah, free at last’. I mean it was unbelievable. He’s gone like the wicked witch,” said Eisen. The above sentiment echoes across the city. The fans are feeling rejuvenated and liberated from the shadow of the former owner.

Snyder Era was Riddled with Scandals

The Washington Commanders, under the leadership of Dan Snyder, weathered a storm of scandals throughout his tenure. The laundry list of accusations included a toxic workplace culture and the failure to secure a new stadium. The controversial era of Jack Snyder reached its zenith in July 2020 when mounting pressure, including from major sponsor FedEx, forced a change in the team’s name. Earlier, the franchise was called the Washington Redskins which was widely considered a slur against Native Americans.

Advertisement

The revelations didn’t stop there. Shortly after the name change, a wave of allegations emerged. Dozens of women accused Snyder and top executives of harassment within the organization. The NFL responded with a historic $10 million fine. The team’s troubles escalated in November 2022. The U.S. attorney’s office initiated a criminal investigation into allegations of financial improprieties. Snyder and the team were also sued by the attorney general of Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1646567938042855436?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1687214308428484608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The latter case was settled, with the team agreeing to pay a $425,000 fine. They also made a refund of about $200,000 in deposits to season-ticket holders. This dark chapter with Dan Snyder at the helm played a crucial role in shaping the reactions of fans and observers alike when the team was finally sold.