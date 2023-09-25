Hours After Colorado’s Harrowing 6-42 Loss, Shaquille O’Neal Shares Snippets of Deion Sanders’ Old Yet Absolute Gold Performance on SNL

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes recently suffered a harrowing loss against Oregon and as many were expecting, Coach Prime started facing loads of criticism. However, amidst all this, Deion’s good friend Shaquille O’Neal didn’t shy away from sharing a few positive snippets starring Coach Prime himself.

Advertisement

Shaq, who is known for being a massive admirer of Deion Sanders, took to Instagram to share a reel in which the Colorado HC was seen showing his dance moves at the SNL after winning a Super Bowl title almost three decades ago. Sanders had just won the Super Bowl XXIX with the San Francisco 49ers back in 1995 when he decided to hit the dance floor on SNL.

Shaquille O’Neal Put Up an Instagram Story Hyping Deion Sanders

Former Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal yet again voiced his support for his dear friend Deion Sanders, although in a very unique way. The video shared by O’Neal on his Instagram story is of Coach Prime appearing on the Saturday Night Live event back in 1995, only a week after he had won his first Super Bowl title.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/broadyboy101/status/1706338407407063100?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The viral video shows Sanders dancing and singing in an extremely bright pink suit. Coach Prime was singing the song “Must Be The Money,” which he himself had released a year before the performance in 1994. While the charismatic side of Sanders’ character was a highlight of the video shared by O’Neal, the caption proclaimed Deion Sanders as a “Living legend.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxjQpdoPIHX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Prime Time even performed a medley of songs, alongside a special appearance with Adam Sandler in a sketch playing a rapper performing simple lyrics. Before his performance on the SNL, he won his first Super Bowl title during his only season with the 49ers.

Deion Sanders Took the High Road After Dan Lanning’s Jibe at the Colorado Buffaloes’ Program

The Colorado Buffaloes recently suffered a shocking 42-6 defeat against the Ducks, and it marked the end of a great start for Deion Sanders’ outfit. Before the game, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning made a controversial statement to rile his team up ahead of the difficult fixture. Lanning stated that the Buffs want to be all over the news, while his side wants to fight for the victories.

Advertisement

“The Cinderella story is over, man. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference,” Lanning said, as reported by Fox Sports. “This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood. It’s gonna be played on the grass.” Lanning’s pre-game speech worked like a charm for the Ducks, but Sanders, despite the dig, didn’t take offense to it.

Deion acknowledged that he had heard the speech, but hailed Lanning as a great coach. He also did not want to take further shots at Lanning as he came second best in that encounter by quite some margin. “Yeah, I got messengers,” Sanders said per USA Today. “God bless him, though, man. He’s a great coach. He did a great job. God bless him. Take their shots. They won. I don’t shoot. They won.”

Sanders might not have hit back at Lanning right now, but he would definitely want to get back at his critics with a victory in their next game.