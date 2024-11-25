How Much Bonus Will Saquon Barkley Receive for His 1,500-Yard Accomplishment?

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs off the field after win against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Saquon Barkley effect is real for the Eagles. Just 12 weeks after joining the Philly-team, Barkley has amassed 1,500 yards from scrimmage. Additionally, he has proven to be an offensive weapon, scoring 10 touchdowns so far.

After reaching the 1,500-yard milestone against the Rams, Barkley has now earned a $250,000 bonus and a 2025 escalator, as reported by Sportac co-founder/editor Michael Ginnitti. Furthermore, if Barkley exceeds 2,000 yards, he can secure an additional $250,000 this season.

With 5 regular season games and playoffs remaining, the target looks achievable. Meanwhile, this gesture also shows that the Eagles are ensuring Barkley is rewarded generously following his departure from the Giants.

Notably, his presence has added scoring power to the offense, led by Jalen Hurts. It’s also worth noting that AJ Brown is benefiting from Barkley’s running game.

Earlier, Barkley signed a 3-year, $37.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. The deal includes an $11.625 million signing bonus, $26 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $12.58 million.

While this does not make him the highest-paid RB (Jonathan Taylor’s deal includes $26.5 million guaranteed), it’s notable that Barkley’s contract is better than Christian McCaffrey’s, which includes $24 million guaranteed.

Thus, it’s clear that the Eagles are paying Barkley well in terms of NFL standards, and in turn, they are winning a lot more games, allowing Barkley to achieve additional bonuses. For instance, after losing 2 of their first 5 games, the Eagles went on to secure an ongoing winning streak with Barkley’s help.

Now, it remains to be seen how the bonus will impact Barkley’s performance.