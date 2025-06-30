How Patrick Mahomes Holds a Statistical Edge Over Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen with 32,352 Passing Yards

Despite leading the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl titles and posting an impressive 26-8 record over the past two seasons, Patrick Mahomes has experienced a bit of a statistical dip, at least by his own elite standards. He hasn’t quite replicated his 2022 MVP form. The offense has looked jagged at times, lacking the cutting edge it once had. While Mahomes hasn’t been bad by any means, he hasn’t hit the high bar he set for himself. Last season, he failed to eclipse 4,000 passing yards and averaged under 7 yards per attempt.

Still, Mahomes leads his quarterback peers, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, in several major career passing categories. As per Pro Football Reference, through eight NFL seasons, he has thrown for 32,352 yards on 4,171 attempts, completing 2,778 passes at a 66.6% clip. He averages a league-best 288.9 passing yards per game with an outstanding 102.1 passer rating and 7.8 yards per attempt.

The Texas Tech alum has earned two MVP honors, throwing for over 5,000 yards in both seasons and racking up 91 touchdown passes to just 24 turnovers in those years. Overall, he has 245 passing touchdowns to 74 interceptions—one of the best TD-to-INT ratios in league history.

Josh Allen, the reigning MVP, has put up solid numbers himself. In seven seasons, he has thrown for 26,434 yards on 3,638 attempts, completing 2,296 passes at a 63.6% completion rate. He averages 238.1 passing yards per game, 7.3 yards per attempt, and owns a 93.4 passer rating. Allen has tossed 195 touchdown passes and has 84 turnovers.

Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, has never been known as a prolific passer, and his numbers reflect that. In seven seasons, he has attempted 2,586 passes, completing 1,678 of them for 20,059 yards. He has a 64.9% completion rate, averages 7.8 yards per attempt, but only 194.7 yards per game.

Still, he boasts a 102.0 career passer rating. Last season marked the first time Jackson surpassed 4,000 passing yards in a season. He has thrown 166 touchdown passes with only 50 interceptions and, like Mahomes, has earned two MVPs.

Despite an underwhelming couple of seasons by his standards, Mahomes still leads both Allen and Jackson in career passing yards, passing touchdowns, passer rating, completion percentage, and yards per game. But what about rushing?

The QBs’ rushing capabilities

Patrick Mahomes has quietly been an effective runner throughout his career. On 432 carries, he has rushed for 2,243 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging a strong 5.2 yards per carry. Impressive—but he’s still a distant third to Allen and Jackson in this department.

Josh Allen has cemented his status as a true dual-threat quarterback. Known for his rocket arm and bulldozing runs, the Bills QB has rushed for 4,142 yards and 65 touchdowns on 759 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per rush. Not bad for a guy who came out of high school as a 0-star recruit with no scholarship offers.

Then there’s Lamar Jackson—the gold standard of rushing quarterbacks. Arguably the greatest running QB in NFL history, Jackson has carried the ball 1,014 times for 6,173 yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging a staggering 6.1 yards per carry. His ability to make plays with his legs is unmatched.

When you combine both passing and rushing production, Mahomes still leads in total yards, followed by Allen, then Jackson. But expectations remain sky-high for the Chiefs’ quarterback. Fans are eager to see him return to his explosive 2022 form and bring back the high-flying offense that made Kansas City so entertaining to watch.