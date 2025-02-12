James Harrison Admits He Was Depressed After Knee Surgery, Leading to His Weight Shooting Up to 308 lbs

Former Steeler and Hall of Honor inductee James Harrison smiles during the Hall of Honor ceremony which took place during halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 29, 2023.

After a standout 16-year career in the NFL, James Harrison left a legacy defined by two Super Bowls and five All-Pro selections. While his linebacker skills were top-tier, what also set him apart was his imposing 6-foot frame and sheer size, making him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Advertisement

In an interview on The Pivot Podcast, former Pittsburgh Steelers stars Ryan Clark and James Harrison, sat down to discuss the intricacies of Harrison’s career. After arriving in a comedically casual attire, Harrison immediately began fielding questions about his weight.

Known for his sheer size and strength, Harrison was a powerhouse of an outside linebacker. After noting that he had lost some weight recently, Harrison said that he currently weighs around 27o pounds. Naturally, Clark felt obligated to ask him what was the most that he ever weighed following his retirement, to which he responded,

“308. I was depressed. I had my knee surgery, and I couldn’t move for six weeks… I was eating, bruh. My son called me fat, it was bad. I went to tie my shoe, and my stomach got in the way.”

For context, Harrison maintained an approximate weight of 242 pounds throughout his professional career. His comments have raised some concerns about the lack of support and the state of former player’s mental health following their exit from the league.

Harrison’s struggle is not a unique one, unfortunately. Former Green Bay Packers running back, Eddie Lacy, infamously struggled with maintaining a healthy weight, especially after undergoing surgery on his ankle. The issue became so severe that, upon signing with the Seattle Seahawks, Lacy was given incentives for his weight goals.

Despite standing to gain $55,000 dollars every time he reached a benchmark weight, he ultimately faltered. Under the impression that the weigh-ins would remain private, with only team doctors and Seahawks staffers being in the know, Lacy was gutted to find out that his initial results were released to the public within 20 minutes of his first weigh in.

Moreover, there is a rich history of NFL players gaining weight towards the end of their careers or following their retirement, suggesting that this is an incredibly common problem. While the NFL Players Association does provide retired players with up to eight face-to-face counseling sessions per year, given the historical precedent of this issue, there is clearly room for improvement.

Crowder struggles with Harrison’s unique fear factor and intimidating nature

Meanwhile, co-host and former Miami Dolphin, Channing Crowder, couldn’t help but to call out Harrison for his intimidating demeanor. From his mass to the tone of Harrison’s voice, Crowder struggles with fear every time he’s around him.

After insisting upon Harrison being one of the scariest men he ever met, “Deebo” couldn’t take it anymore. As Crowder tried to downplay his pleasantness, the 2008 Player of the Year snapped. “So, you just sit here and lie all day?”

Crowder defended himself, exclaiming, “I’m not lying! Bruh, you are intimidating! I ain’t no little dude.” To the former Dolphins’ credit, most people would be terrified by a man who has been documented as having pushed nearly 2,000 pounds of weight on a sled.

The Steelers legend may have missed out on the opportunity to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer this year, but there will undoubtedly be a place reserved for him amongst Canton, Ohio’s finest in the near future.