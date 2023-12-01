How Wearing White on Home Games Gives Miami Dolphins an Advantage Over Opponents?

Nov 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are dominating this season with an impressive 5-0 home record. The credit goes to their strategic planning at Hard Rock Stadium. After successfully defeating the New York Jets, the Phins now stand with an 8-3 record, which strongly positions them to win the AFC East. Moreover, they could target a home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Dolphins have a big chance to achieve greatness in the AFC. The Chiefs are struggling, and the Bills and Bengals are stumbling to get to the playoffs. Meanwhile, doubters wait for the Jaguars and Ravens to prove themselves in January.

Mindful of Miami’s intense football season, the Dolphins leverage the heat for a home-field advantage. Thanks to smart stadium design, they turn potential discomfort into a strategic winning element.

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by Sam Ali, the Dolphins get a home advantage and choose the sideline with a shade, which seems to remain colder than the opposition’s by a significant margin. During their matchup against the Vikings, the Dolphins’ roster sat in the shade at 90 degrees while their opponent was at 120 degrees due to the scorching sun on their side.

During the 2016 renovations, the Dolphins ensured their sideline enjoyed shade in sunny September weeks.

Is Miami Dolphins’ Jersey Strategy Heating Up Wins?

The Phins play smart by choosing white at home during home games. Opponents who have to wear their darker jerseys, endure extra heat due to this strategic move, creating a frustrating yet effective advantage.

The Miami Dolphins probably know that they secure a significant edge in Miami with a sizzling sideline and heat-friendly jerseys. Unprepared opponents find themselves struggling against the formidable challenge of the relentless heat.

The Dolphins face three warmup games against the Commanders, Titans, and Jets before a defining stretch against the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills. A 12-5 or 13-4 record is possible for the franchise if their star Tua Tagovailoa is healthy. The Dolphins’ success hinges on their home advantage at Hard Rock Stadium as they boast a remarkable 17-3 record in their last 20 games.

The New York Times’ calculations affirm the Dolphins’ (8-3) impressive standing: over a 99% chance for playoffs, 95% odds to clinch the division (third-best), and a noteworthy 29% likelihood, trailing the Chiefs, to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed.