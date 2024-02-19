Hypothetical Trade for Mike Evans Gets Kansas City Chiefs Fans Hyped Up for Surreal Patrick Mahomes Pairing: “Evans probably goes for 1200”

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receivers had a challenging regular season, causing worry among several fans. Although rookie Rashee Rice showed promise, the group as a whole received criticism for their dropped passes. Speculations have risen through X, formerly known as Twitter after a fan posted an idea to trade for Mike Evans from the Buccaneers to improve the team’s receiving group.

The suggestion to acquire Mike Evans in the offseason is met with optimism amidst discussions among Chiefs fans. Evans’ ability to attack the ball on deep routes and contribute in the red zone aligns with the team’s goals. However, another fan acknowledged the potential downside and noted that acquiring Evans might lead to losing players like Snead or Jones.

The trade-off between gaining Evans’ strengths and potential departures is a point of deliberation for Chiefs management and supporters alike. Fans further offered various opinions on potential offseason changes for the Kansas City Chiefs.

A fan projects stats from possible new players, highlighting the significance of Evans, Kelce, and Rice. The wish for a mix of seasoned players and up-and-coming talent is clear, with preferences spanning from established names such as Pittman to a strategic idea influenced by the Packers, proposing Tyler Lockett as a valuable addition.

IF we examine the Chiefs’ receiving group, the main issue is improving the consistency in catching passes. Bringing in Mike Evans is seen as a way to add a dependable, larger target who can make difficult catches. The potential combination of Evans and Kelce could create problems for opposing defenses, giving Patrick Mahomes more options.

Kansas City Chiefs Offseason Preview: What Next?

When thinking about the Chiefs’ offseason, their success is attributed to their quarterback and Brett Veach’s savvy roster-building. The team’s future is looking bright with Mahomes leading the way and a strategy focused on maintaining success.

The Chiefs already have the success formula for winning, that is Patrick Mahomes and a strong defense. Their defensive excellence was evident in the playoffs, ranking second in points allowed and sack rate. They consistently controlled opponents, especially in key moments, conceding under 28 points in all 20 games played.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, their defense made it hard for the opponents to score in the fourth quarter, with only six points scored collectively in the last six games. On the other hand, it is evident that the Chiefs need to upgrade their offense, particularly at wide receiver, to better support Mahomes.

They led the league in drops with 44 and only averaged 21.8 points per game. Mahomes’ lowest output has been 28.2 points. He also had career lows in yards per attempt (7.0), touchdown percentage (4.5), and yards per game (261.4). So, it is maybe time to get in some fan recommendations.

According to Spotrac, the Chiefs have about $24 million in cap space, dropping to about $15.75 million after accounting for signing draft picks. However, a large portion might need to go towards Sneed, Jones, or new players. While there is interest in signing a notable wide receiver such as Tee Higgins or Mike Evans, Kansas City is more focused on developing their own talent as per their plan, now.