Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Badly Wants a Reboot of This Iconic Show

The Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek has now turned out to be an interesting figure on social media. Ever since her name got associated with the NFL legend Tom Brady, fans have been closely following her. Apart from modeling, the 26-year-old enjoys watching American web series, something she revealed in her latest Instagram story.

The blonde beauty posted a snippet of The Office on her social media handle. It was one of the shots from the last season, and it seems she has been watching this classic sitcom for a while.

Veronika Rajek wants a reboot of The Office. She shared the post on her Instagram.#TomBrady pic.twitter.com/MwtzCNeWcv — Deepesh Nair (@deepeshhere06) March 28, 2023

She captioned the post saying, “Last season, and I am already missing it”. Indeed, The Office is more than just a web series and happens to connect emotionally every time one tries to binge-watch this masterpiece.

Veronika Rajek addresses her dating rumors

Last season turned out to be a roller coaster ride for Rajek in her personal and professional career. After confessing her love for the veteran quarterback, the Ig model became an overnight celebrity and attracted a crazy fan following on social media. Subsequently, this skyrocketed her popularity in the fashion industry, and received interview offers from many outlets across the country.

While speaking about her future plans and dating rumors, Rajek clarified her intentions, as to what she sees in a potential partner. “He must be tall, and above all, a gentleman,” the model said, per The New York Post.

“I am looking for men to be honest and to be funny. You don’t impress me with cars, I don’t care if you have a BMW or a Mercedes… it just needs four wheels, and that’s it. I’m not bothered by expensive clothes either.” she added.

Rajek wants athletic men to be her companion

Looking at the demands put forth by her, the Seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady deems fit for the role. However, the former quarterback has never acknowledged any of those theories taking rounds of the internet. Nor has he reverted to Rajek’s dating rumors. But still, there is a scope for everything to change and for Rajek to get considered if Brady wants to get married again.

In the interview, she mentioned her inclination towards tall and athletic men who pursue sports three or four times a week. For her, behavior is the most important aspect. Someone who holds the door for her, and helps her sit in a restaurant. All those minute details make big differences. Looking at her demands, can we expect Brady to fall for her?