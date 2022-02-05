“Patrick mahomes has been spoiler rotten by Andy Reid”: Skip Bayless believes that Chiefs star qb is becoming the victim of his inflated ego

In a stunning loss to the Bengals, Patrick Mahomes short but stellar legacy took a major hit. And Skip Bayless says that he never believed in the Super Bowl champ.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Chiefs fell 27-24 in overtime despite being up 21-3 at one point in the game. After a nearly flawless first half in which he went 18 of 22 for 220 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, Mahomes looked like a different player in the 2nd half.

With a record of 9 touchdowns and no picks in his previous 3 AFC championship games, Mahomes dropped back 24 times after halftime, completing just 8 of 18 passes for 55 yards with two interceptions, four sacks, and no touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes When Leading by 14+ Points

W-L

vs Joe Burrow 0-2

vs all others 39-2 The Bengals are now 3-0 in the AFC Championship, and are Super Bowl bound for the 1st time since 1988. pic.twitter.com/xvM2sLc7cM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 30, 2022

And despite leading the Chiefs to 4 straight AFC championship games, Skip Bayless believes Patrick Mahomes is very overrated.

Skip Bayless slammed “spoiled” Patrick Mahomes

On the 4th episode of the Skip Bayless Show, Bayless destroyed the former MVP.

I’ve never been sold on Patrick Mahomes. Heres’ a story about the the time he came on Undisputed to try to put me in my place. For more from the @SkipBaylessShow, subscribe HERE: https://t.co/HRdNmSfAhNpic.twitter.com/rk4Z0HkMrV — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 4, 2022

Also Read: “Black history month starting off right!!”: Jamal Adams and other NFL players react to Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league