What Happened to Deion Sanders? Coach Prime Shares Health Update After Missing Travis Hunter’s Wedding

After appearing at his 2024 Heisman trophy ceremony, the father-and-son-like relationship between Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter appeared to be undeniable. So, naturally, when Sanders’ absence at Hunter’s wedding was noticed, fans started to ask questions.

Unfortunately, the reasoning behind Sanders’ previously unexplained absence is anything but frivolous. The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes has had several reported health incidents in recent years, with some having even resulted in the need for surgery.

During his viral conversation with Asante Samuel, the NFL Hall of Famer hinted that “What I’m dealing with right now, it’s a whole other level,” suggesting that his condition is both ongoing and rather serious.

Given what we’ve learned from him in recent years, it’s worth noting that perhaps his controversial decision not to travel on the recruiting trail, one that has been routinely mocked by critics, was also made out of health concerns rather than arrogance.

The former Atlanta Falcon also explained that his ongoing issues have caused him to lose 14 pounds of weight, only furthering both the concerns and the speculations surrounding his personal health.

Although he didn’t share specific details in his conversation with Samuel, he acknowledged that his illness had been serious enough to keep him out of the public eye.

In reality, Coach Prime has been dealing with a series of significant health challenges. Issues with blood circulation led to the formation of blood clots in his lower legs, ultimately resulting in the amputation of two toes on his left foot during his time at Jackson State. The combination of surgeries and ongoing blood-related complications has kept him in a constant state of vigilance.

His aforementioned conversation with his fellow DB marked a turning point for online discourse in the world of sports. After months of trading barbs across various social media platforms and podcasts, the two legends decided to amicably resolve their differences like gentlemen.

In an attempt to set a positive example for how disagreements in public discourse should be handled, the 57-year-old Sanders stands as the most recent testament to the idea that with age comes humility. Nevertheless, he’ll still be looking to exude some hubris with the Buffaloes in 2025.

Now that he’s successfully transformed Colorado’s program from an afterthought to a spectacle, Sanders’ next challenge will presumably lie in the postseason. As a play caller, he’s already managed to more than double his win total from 2023 to 2024, with the latter resulting in a bowl game.

Year three is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for Sanders as a play caller, as it will likely determine whether or not his current pace is sustainable. Throw in the fact that he’s now lost both of his cornerstone players in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, and it’s safe to say that there are plenty of question marks surrounding the football legend heading into the regular season.

Despite those concerns, however, the Buffaloes recently issued Sanders the ultimate sign of support. The head coach’s new contract extension will see him remain in Colorado for the next five years, with the program giving him a $54-million sign that they believe in.

Having assembled one of the most decorated coaching staffs in the nation, Sanders appears to be building a system that will last, much to the chagrin of his naysayers. Suffice to say, Colorado figures to be a “Prime-Time” program for the foreseeable future.