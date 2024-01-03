Jets Saving $400,000 With Dalvin Cook’s Release Presents Golden Opportunity for Cowboys, Per Legend Dez Bryant

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook (33) is tackled by Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Cook’s underwhelming season with the New York Jets concluded prematurely as he was waived with one game left, as reported by his agency. Fans questioned the decision, and NFL journalist Jeff Bell provided an insight, stating that if Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,036 yards in Week 18 for the Jets, he would have triggered a $400,000 bonus.

The move appears to be a strategic financial decision by the Jets, opting to avoid the bonus payout by parting ways with the four-time Pro Bowl running back. Several fans are rallying behind Jeff’s opinion, finding logic in the Jets’ decision to release Cook and save money. One fan expressed frustration, saying that Dalvin was unfairly treated just to save $400k, while another labeled the situation as “nasty.”

However, many saw a silver lining. They suggested this could open doors for Cook to secure a contract with a playoff contender, potentially bolstering their running back depth. Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant suggests that the Dallas Cowboys could seize the opportunity to bolster their running back depth following the release of Dalvin Cook.

The Dallas Cowboys might benefit from acquiring a seasoned player with Tony Pollard facing challenges as the lead running back for the first time in his career.

After parting ways with Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard’s performance has dipped to a career-low 4.0 yards per carry this season, compared to 5.2 yards per carry in his previous Pro Bowl campaign. Dalvin Cook joined the Jets this summer as a free agent, hoping to put forth a Super Bowl season alongside Aaron Rodgers. However, Rodgers was out and with Breece Hall in excellent shape, Cook’s opportunities were limited.

Mike McCarthy May Solve Many Established Issues with Dalvin Cook in the Roster

Dalvin Cook accumulated 67 carries for 214 yards and 15 catches for 78 yards this season, a significant decline from his four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Vikings. However, Cook hits the open market again, it remains to be seen if he can deliver better numbers for another team, potentially catching the attention of the Dallas Cowboys if Coach Mike McCarthy considers adding him to their roster.

Dalvin Cook’s potential link to the Dallas Cowboys was speculated even before this season began. The Cowboys securing their postseason spot aligns with Cook’s aspirations. In his 88 career games, playing for the Minnesota Vikings (2017-22) and the Jets, he amassed 6,207 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns. Additionally, Cook caught 236 passes for 1,872 yards and five TDs.

While his time with the Jets didn’t showcase his full potential, joining the Cowboys could provide him with a platform to shine. This prospect coincides with ongoing criticism of Mike McCarthy’s play-calling.

Mike McCarthy recently faced criticism for his decision-making in the Dallas Cowboys’ recent 20-19 win against the Detroit Lions. In the fourth quarter, McCarthy opted for three consecutive passes instead of running the ball with the Cowboys on Detroit’s 33-yard line and holding a narrow 17-13 lead. One throw resulted in an incompletion and the decision to pass instead of running the ball sparked debate and scrutiny over McCarthy’s strategy.

The upcoming matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders on Sunday, Jan. 7 at FedEx Field places the Cowboys as significant favorites with a 13.5-point spread, according to NFL Week 18 odds from BetMGM Sportsbook.