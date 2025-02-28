Jimmy Horn Jr. Gives Due Credit to Deion Sanders Jr. for Helping Him Feel Comfortable in the Spotlight

Jimmy Horn Jr. has become a household name in Colorado and could soon be an NFL star as a Day 3 pick. His speed and skill set have made him a sought-after WR prospect this draft season, but adjusting to the spotlight under Coach Prime’s leadership wasn’t always easy. And that’s where Deion Jr. came in.

Prime, being a marketing genius, has a strong social media team led by his eldest son, Deion Jr., who was the backbone of CU’s online presence. This gave fans behind-the-scenes access to the program’s star players, turning them into high-profile personalities in college football—Jimmy Horn Jr. being one of them.

However, Jimmy wasn’t comfortable with the cameras at first. So, Deion’s eldest son helped him embrace the spotlight and gain confidence in front of them. And this exposure allowed scouts to see the personality behind the black and gold helmet.

Recognizing that impact, Jimmy made sure to give Bucky the credit he deserved when he took the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I want to give him a shoutout right there. Him right there, shoutout to the cameraman. He helped me out a lot when it comes to moments like this, for real, where there are a lot of cameras and stuff. I was kinda like camera-shy when I first got there. Now, it’s like second nature. Shoutout to my boy Bucky for that,” said the future NFL star.

Jimmy Horn Jr. giving @DeionSandersJr a shoutout during Combine availability for helping him get comfortable with the spotlight and be ready for moments like this.

“I was camera shy when I first got there. Now it’s like second nature” pic.twitter.com/jzl3Nd2x89 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) February 28, 2025

It was clear that Jimmy was grateful to the Sanders family for their impact on his development and for giving him the stage to prove himself. He also mentioned how Shedeur supported him as a leader and teammate.

“Shedeur is a great teammate in the huddle, you know. If you ain’t know something, he’ll help you out. If you need help with something off-field, he’ll help you out. And like watching film and stuff like that. He could break film down with you and everything.”

Lastly, he spilled his heart out when talking about Coach Prime, who changed his life forever. If it was not for Prime, Jimmy may not have been discovered and given the stage to prove himself worthy of it. “Man, Coach Prime. Got a great relationship; it’s like a father-and-son relationship. I met Coach Prime in High School that was really my big decision to go to Colorado. They were recruiting me back in High School, and I kinda had a connection with him back then because I was about to go to Jackson State, but I went to USL. And just Coach Prime, he always been the man of his word to me. And I love the man that do.” Jimmy Horn Jr. speaks on the impact that Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders had on his Career ❤️ #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/tfEZKlho6c — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) February 28, 2025

Though many dislike the spotlight Prime’s program attracts and how he always turns it to his advantage, that very exposure is helping numerous CU players achieve their NFL aspirations—with Jimmy Horn Jr. as a prime example.