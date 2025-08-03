Joe Flacco Credits Pickleball for Improved Physical Conditioning

NFL stars often go viral for smashing personal bests in the gym. Deadlifts, bench presses, and all sorts of grueling routines. But 40-year-old Joe Flacco is taking a different route to stay in shape, and it has nothing to do with the weight room. Instead, he’s traded the barbells for a paddle, keeping fit this offseason with a surprisingly chill sport: pickleball.

Pickleball is a sport that has regained popularity over the past 10-15 years. It combines elements of tennis, ping pong, and badminton, as players use a paddle to rally a plastic ball over a net. It’s spiked in popularity recently because it’s one of the most accessible sports to play. Anyone can get decently good at pickleball, and it provides a solid workout while helping refine hand-eye coordination.

But why does Flacco, a 17-year NFL veteran, prefer the pickleball court over the gym? Well, it all started when he was in his prime and realized that lifting weights only gave him the illusion of being productive.

“I think you can fall into a trap of like, getting in the weight room, and then you think you’ve been very productive for the day because you’ve worked out for an hour and a half. But you’re really not doing much the rest of the day,” Flacco shared on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

It’s an interesting thing to note. Going to the gym is one of the best ways to gain and retain muscle, but it also takes a lot out of you. Not to mention you’re usually sore the next day and don’t want to do anything.

That’s why Flacco says he likes playing sports to condition, because it helps physically and mentally. Plus, you can play for a long time, and it’s fun.

“The pickleball thing comes up because at some point I realized, you can go out there and run and condition and do those things. But it’s better when you’re playing a game… When you’re playing games, you’re just kind of keeping yourself into it,” he said.

"I think as you get older you get better at it…." Joe Flacco on staying sharp both physically and mentally at the age of 40….including taking up pickleball.

Additionally, the Cleveland Browns QB said that he thinks he’s getting better at sports with age.

“Then, preparing now mentally, I think as you get older, you get better at it, but you also get more relaxed. You’re able to be yourself a little bit more as opposed to stressing about little things. You know what not to worry about, so you can focus on the important things.”

All told, let’s take this time now to update what’s been going on lately from the Browns camp, as they have a 4 way competition for the starting QB spot.

Flacco’s Chances at Being QB1

Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett have been battling injuries recently, opening the door for Flacco to showcase his skills. He’s taken advantage and is reportedly putting on a throwing clinic every day.

That’s why Browns reporters are starting to say Flacco should be the QB1 come opening day.

“In my mind right now, all signs are pointing to Joe Flacco,” said Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot on the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. “I just think right now it’s Joe’s job to lose.”

We can’t say we’re too surprised. We expected Flacco to win the job based on his career resume. But when he runs out of gas, which he has shown will happen at some point, who will be the next man up?

It’ll be interesting to see who the Browns cut once the preseason is over. It’s hard to believe they will carry four QBs into the regular season. Our guess is Kenny Pickett, but Shedeur is in the conversation as well.