Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Tweets Out About “Relationships” Amidst the Peak of Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Romance

The reporter has previously shared her thoughts on being dragged into Kelce and Swift’s relationship as she said, “For me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that,” she explained. “And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they’re no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me.“

It seems no matter what Kayla Nicole does or says, her name continues to be attached to Kelce, her existence entwined with the TE, at least for a little while longer. But she is ready to move on. The fitness model, since breaking up with Kelce, has launched her own fitness brand and even sparked some dating rumors of her own.

Who is Kayla Nicole Dating Now?

While Nicole has been open about the aftermath of her breakup with Travis Kelce, she has remained hush on her dating life. But that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. Since breaking up with the TE, Nicole has been tied to two other NFL stars. Kayla Nicole was a fixture at Chiefs games, much like Taylor Swift is now, but after the breakup was spotted at Cowboys games, sparking rumors of a rendezvous with a Cowboy.

The cowboy in question turned out to be linebacker Micah Parsons. According to rumors, the two were going out and enjoying each other’s company. However, both have remained tight-lipped on the matter. Nicole once more opened the channels for dating rumors when she thirsted over Eagles B Jalen Hurts. Rumors of them dating started when Nicole tweeted a video of Hurts with the caption “Fly Eagles Fly.”After some X users teased Nicole in the comments about thirsting over the athlete, she defended herself with a subsequent flirty tweet, “Y’all have eyes too.”

However, Hurts has been in a relationship for a while now, though he mostly keeps it out of the public eye. For now, it seems that Nicole is enjoying that solo life, thirsting over whoever she pleases and keeping it low-key. If her tweet is any indication, the sports reporter is taking this time to learn and reflect, whether it’s about her own self or relationships.