Patrick Mahomes Unfairly Treats a Josh Allen Fan While Celebrating With the Chiefs Kingdom During the Super Bowl Parade

The Super Bowl parade in Kansas City was initially a scene of celebration, with thousands of fans basking in the sunny weather and cheering on the Chiefs. However, the joyous atmosphere took a dark turn when a mass shooting occurred at the end of the parade, tragically taking one fan’s life and injuring 21 more, including eight children. The unfortunate incident put a stain on the celebration for Patrick Mahomes, his team, and the previously jubilant fans. They were all seen celebrating the victory with exuberance — even Mahomes was spotted interacting with the fans in the crowd.

Advertisement

Amid this atmosphere, an unexpected moment occurred when the Chiefs QB encountered a lone Josh Allen fan amidst the sea of Chiefs supporters in Kansas City. Mahomes approached the barriers, trying to shake hands with a few happy fans. However, the Josh-Allen fan stood out in the crowd, donning the Buffalo Bills’ No. 17 jersey. At first, Mahomes seemed to extend a handshake, only to abruptly retract it with a sinister chuckle, sending fans into a frenzy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1757855804504293540?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

While Mahomes’ treatment of Josh Allen’s fan was unfair, which more than a few users have already pointed out under the video, the NFL star’s playful expression dismissed it as a lighthearted joke-more or less. Moreover, the incident reminded many of us of the history-rich rivalry between the Bills Mafia and the Chiefs Nation.

As the Super Bowl parade continued, Mahomes and the Chiefs Kingdom pressed on, determined to honor their victory. The Chiefs shone with pride as many celebrated the big win in their own unique ways.

Patrick Mahomes’ Teammates Ace Celebrations Much Like The Super Bowl Win

The Chiefs basked in the glory of their second consecutive SB win as the celebrations were in full swing. This included players and fans vibing in the historic achievement. While quarterback Patrick Mahomes took center stage, other Chiefs players made their own memorable contributions as well.

One standout moment came from the star running back, Isiah Pacheco, who arrived at the parade, cradling a baby goat in his arms. His amiable smile and casual demeanor reflected pride as he navigated through the enthusiastic crowd.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kmbc/status/1757843971496190362?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Willie Gay Jr. also made an unforgettable impression. He opted to kick back and relax on the ground with his shoes off. He was seen lying on the concrete, his shoes off, a bottle of Hennessy near him, and a wide smile on his face.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theonlydyl_/status/1757826208664895707?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another player who stood out during the festivities was Creed Humphrey. The Chiefs center took teammate Travis Kelce to new heights—literally’ said a tweet that captured their emphatic display. In the video, Humphrey was seen hoisting Kelce onto his shoulders.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/newheightshow/status/1757844331187351948?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift was notably absent from the celebration, having departed for Australia for her next leg of the Eras Tour, her absence had Humphrey step up the friendship game.

In a humorous moment captured on video, Travis Kelce was also spotted attempting to sing ‘Friends in Low Places’. Previously, Taylor Swift was spotted singing the same song in the stands during a Chiefs game. The sight of Kelce and Swift singing the same song was quickly spotted by the fans, who could not resist but compare the love birds on social media.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tayvischarm/status/1757858932263907341?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the parade wound down and the celebrations continued into the night, the Chiefs and their loyal fans reveled in the euphoria of victory, savoring the sweet taste of success and looking forward to the promise of another memorable season ahead.