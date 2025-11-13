Kay Adams Just Hinted if She Would Ever Date an NFL Athlete

Former Good Morning Football host Kay Adams is undoubtedly one of the most admired personalities in the NFL world. Over the years, she’s also become something of a heartthrob, sparking rumors that she might be secretly dating Daniel Jones, while others have even tried to set her up with single Tom Brady. But when it comes to her own preferences, Adams has kept things pretty close to the chest. Well, until now.

Adams recently appeared on Bussin’ With The Boys podcast with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, where the conversation got personal fast. The NFLer duo asked questions fans have been curious about for a while, including whether Adams is ready to settle down.

The 39-year-old admitted she’s in a good place to do so. After leaving NFL Network to host her own show, Up & Adams, she has found success, balance, and most importantly, a peace of mind. She also mentioned that she’s very happy with where she is in life and feels ready to be there for someone.

When asked about her ideal first date, Adams said she prefers a cozy dinner at a local restaurant… over concert shows, movies. The date must be planned by the man, of course. And she believes the guy (who must be a “manly man”) should pick up the tab. She then added that she contributes a lot in relationships and is always trying to get better at it.

“I pay in relationships. I like to contribute, which probably isn’t great. I need to like relax on that because I want a manly man… I’m very quick to be like, ‘I got it. [I got the tab]. But, uh, first date, they have to pay,” she said.

Adams also admitted she’s not exactly a serial dater. If she’s out with someone, it likely means she already has real feelings for him. She’s not into the ‘getting to know you’ stage that drags on with weekly outings and schedule juggling. For her, that part happens naturally before the first date, and that first date often sets the tone for the entire relationship.

That said, when Lewan asked what hobbies she finds attractive in a man, Adams didn’t hesitate. After hearing the “extreme sports and outdoor activities” option, she immediately replied with a firm “No.” She’d rather her partner be into reading or playing music. So, it looks like the athlete rumors can be put to rest… for now.

“Not cooking or gardening, volunteering or community [No], I would say, ‘Reading or Playing music.’ … The person I’ve loved the most in my life ever that I thought I’d marry did both of those things, and I loved them,” Adams said while picking her option.

Adams also talked about loyalty, which is a must for her, describing herself as a very loyal person. And while she loves a humorous man, which she believes shows signs of intelligence, commitment comes first for her.

All in all, it’s clear that Adams knows what she wants in a man, and we’d wish her good luck. The only tricky part is that she doesn’t like to dabble much in the dating world, so it might not be easy for her to find someone she can truly build a life with, even though she says she’s ready for it.