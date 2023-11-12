“Like Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce”: Tyreek Hill’s Hilariously Romantic Take on His Relationship With Tua Tagovailoa Pleases Dolphins Fans

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Los Angeles Chargers with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has bonded with Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa extremely fast since he arrived in Miami. Hill, who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Keeta Vaccaro, has yet another romance brewing up. On his recent podcast ‘It Needed to Be Said’ Hill compared his relationship with the Dolphins’ QB to that of Chief’s TE Travis Kelce and his newfound love Taylor Swift.

In the podcast, Cheetah shared how impressed he was with Tua Tagovailoa’s progress as a franchise quarterback. He further described it as a serious relationship, recalling moments in team meetings where he’d smile at Tua, creating a vibe similar to encounters with Kelce and Swift. Stating that he’s really proud of him, he emphasized witnessing Tagovailoa’s story that few people know about. He said,

“I would just sit in the team meeting just smiling and make eye contact, like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. And I was like, Yeah, I’m proud of you. It’s a beautiful thing.”

This hilarious take by Tyreek Hill had fans losing their minds in the comment section, as many took to sharing their thoughts on Tyreek and Tua “making eye contact” like the NFL’s biggest love birds right now:

A user pointed out that the NFL world should pay more attention to the Dolphins’ QB-WR relationship, “Media needs to focus more on this growing bromance rather than Kelce and Taylor.”

Someone else chimed in, admiring the evident friendship between the players, “Haha! The two look good together. My favorite duo.”

The Miami Dolphins faced a tough 14-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday in Germany. Criticism followed a play by Tyreek Hill that led to a Chiefs touchdown. Despite the situation, a fan claimed to remain a loyal supporter of Cheetah, “Used to be a Tyreek fan. I still am after he and Tua fumbled the game away against the Chiefs.”

In response to Tyreek’s romantic comment going viral, fans teased him about his marriage decision, “Cheetah married the wrong person.”

Tyreek Hill made the most of his bye week as he married his girlfriend, Keeta Vaccaro, on Wednesday in Travis County, Texas. Hill and Vaccaro have been in a serious relationship since 2020 and got engaged in 2021.

When Tyreek Hill Faced Death Threats For Supporting His QB

Tyreek’s chemistry with his team’s quarterback has been off the charts since he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2022. In June last year, he was asked to compare his former quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the current one; he chose Tua Tagovailoa as the more accurate QB out of the two. However, his response ultimately earned him death threats from fans.

In the interview, Hill said that Mahomes would face challenges without him at the Kansas City Chiefs, indicating that Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid is under-using the QB. A few weeks later, in another episode of his podcast, Hill revealed he got death threats on each of his social media accounts. He disclosed people overreacted for no reason and misunderstood him. The 29-year-old later had some kind words for the Chiefs’ star quarterback, while he also compared Tua to be moving forward in the same direction as Mahomes.