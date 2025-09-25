Michael Crabtree ‘Doesn’t Mean to Throw Colin Kaepernick Under the Bus’ by Recalling the Moment That Denied Him a Super Bowl

Michael Crabtree proved himself as a standout talent at Texas Tech, particularly during the 2007 and 2008 seasons. His performance was strong enough that he was selected 10th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Crabtree’s first three seasons in the big league were solid but unspectacular, totaling just 12 touchdowns. Then, everything clicked for the wideout in 2012, when he notched his first 1,000-yard season and nine receiving touchdowns.

That same year, the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl, which itself was a chance for a storybook ending for the wide receiver. But not everything fell into place, and San Fran came up short in the big game. Looking back, Crabtree admits there’s one play he would redo, though he’s quick to stress that he doesn’t mean to throw his quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, under the bus.

“Super Bowl. Colin Kaepernick throwing the ball out of bounds. I don’t mean to throw you under the bus, love you bro. I had nightmares for about 7 years, so I’m just now getting over it,” Crabtree said when asked if he could redo one play in his career.

In that big game, the 49ers faced the Baltimore Ravens and didn’t look great late into the matchup. They were trailing by five points, 34-29, in the fourth quarter. But that didn’t mean Kaepernick and the guys didn’t get their chance.

With just under two minutes on the clock, San Francisco had first-and-goal from the 7-yard line and four shots to score the go-ahead touchdown. On third down, Kaepernick threw a fade route to Crabtree in the right corner of the end zone.

However, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith made contact, while the ball sailed high and out of bounds. The 49ers expected a defensive holding or pass interference call for that, but no flag was thrown. Another incomplete pass on fourth down followed, sealing the win for Baltimore.

Six years removed from the NFL, Crabtree is now focusing more on his foundation, the Crab5 Foundation. It aims to support inner-city kids through cultural, academic, and athletic programs.

He also runs annual football camps. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022 and the Texas Tech Ring of Honor in 2021. What a career it would have been with a Super Bowl ring, right? And seven fewer years of nightmares.