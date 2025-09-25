mobile app bar

Michael Crabtree ‘Doesn’t Mean to Throw Colin Kaepernick Under the Bus’ by Recalling the Moment That Denied Him a Super Bowl

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Michael Crabtree and Colin Kaepernick

Michael Crabtree (left) and Colin Kaepernick (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Michael Crabtree proved himself as a standout talent at Texas Tech, particularly during the 2007 and 2008 seasons. His performance was strong enough that he was selected 10th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Crabtree’s first three seasons in the big league were solid but unspectacular, totaling just 12 touchdowns. Then, everything clicked for the wideout in 2012, when he notched his first 1,000-yard season and nine receiving touchdowns.

That same year, the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl, which itself was a chance for a storybook ending for the wide receiver. But not everything fell into place, and San Fran came up short in the big game. Looking back, Crabtree admits there’s one play he would redo, though he’s quick to stress that he doesn’t mean to throw his quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, under the bus.

“Super Bowl. Colin Kaepernick throwing the ball out of bounds. I don’t mean to throw you under the bus, love you bro. I had nightmares for about 7 years, so I’m just now getting over it,” Crabtree said when asked if he could redo one play in his career.

In that big game, the 49ers faced the Baltimore Ravens and didn’t look great late into the matchup. They were trailing by five points, 34-29, in the fourth quarter. But that didn’t mean Kaepernick and the guys didn’t get their chance.

With just under two minutes on the clock, San Francisco had first-and-goal from the 7-yard line and four shots to score the go-ahead touchdown. On third down, Kaepernick threw a fade route to Crabtree in the right corner of the end zone.

However, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith made contact, while the ball sailed high and out of bounds. The 49ers expected a defensive holding or pass interference call for that, but no flag was thrown. Another incomplete pass on fourth down followed, sealing the win for Baltimore.

Six years removed from the NFL, Crabtree is now focusing more on his foundation, the Crab5 Foundation. It aims to support inner-city kids through cultural, academic, and athletic programs.

He also runs annual football camps. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022 and the Texas Tech Ring of Honor in 2021. What a career it would have been with a Super Bowl ring, right? And seven fewer years of nightmares.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these