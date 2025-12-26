“My Family Is Getting Threats”: Lions Fan Ryan Kennedy Begs “DeKaylin Metcalf” To Help Him Amid Racism Claims

Everyone wants their 15 minutes these days. There’s just no getting around it. The latest to try their hand at fame is a Detroit Lions fan who goaded Pittsburgh Steelers wideout DK Metcalf into an altercation during their Week 16 matchup.

The Steelers won that game, and the Lions then lost again while committing five turnovers on Christmas as they were eliminated from playoff contention. No wonder this Lions fan is so angry.

The man in question has been identified as Ryan Kennedy. And since his name was released, he claims he and his family have been receiving backlash online, including purported threats. Most of this centers on the fact that Metcalf claims Kennedy called him the N-word and his mother the C-word. Of course, the guy had to hire an elite law firm and hold a press conference.

“I didn’t use any racial slurs, no hate speech. I mean, none of that stuff at the game. Actually never. Fifteen years season ticket holder for the Lions, I’ve never done that at all. So to DeKaylin, if you’re watching this man, just if you could just say that, please.”

Kennedy is searching for sympathy because, as we all know, in the great United States of America in 2025, it’s much worse to call someone a racist than to actually be racist.

New angles prove the fan was intentionally provoking DK Metcalf

And if you notice, while he’s attempting to make himself look like a good guy and a victim, he still couldn’t help but call DK by his birth name (DeKaylin), which is clearly something that has bothered Metcalf in the past. Even in looking for sympathy, the fan takes shots and pokes fun at Metcalf.

This is really a he-said, he-said moment. Though Metcalf’s side gets a lot stronger when you see other angles that show Kennedy returning from the altercation, saying, “That was the goal, folks!” Clearly, Kennedy was trying to goad Metcalf into doing exactly what he did. And if he did it successfully, one would think he used some words Metcalf didn’t approve of.

Metcalf was clearly wrong to grab the jersey and take a swing, but let’s be reasonable here. The NFL is a brutal and violent game. These players are jacked up on testosterone, caffeine pills, and smelling salts out there. It’s generally good practice to leave them to it while they’re all riled up for the game.

It’s also very important to note that this fan has had issues with Metcalf before. While playing for the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit last year, this same exact fan harassed Metcalf as well. The wideout then reported the fan to the stadium security. Unfortunately, nothing was done then. And nothing is being done this time. As Cam Newton recently said, the league needs to do a better job of protecting their players.

Kennedy has received no discipline from the Lions franchise and has not had his tickets revoked despite intentionally walking down to the railing divider to provoke an NFL player into a physical altercation. That’s simply not what NFL fans are at the games for.

Enjoy the entertainment, don’t try to get a player in trouble by getting your own 15 minutes of fame. And for the love of all that is holy, do not wear a backwards baseball hat with a suit while you’re at a press conference professing your innocence.