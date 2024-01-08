New Team Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for QB Zach Wilson Amidst Jets Trade Rumors

With the conclusion of the 2023 NFL regular season, some teams will now be living their playoff dreams, while others will be looking at major overhauls. A change of scenery is expected for some notable names, including Bill Belichick and Justin Fields, very soon. However, as it turns out, Zach Wilson has already landed a potential spot, as his struggles with the Jets have failed the test of time.

The Jets are awaiting the return of Aaron Rodgers after a season-long recovery sabbatical and are reportedly considering an end to the QB chaos. If reports were to be believed, Zach Wilson might land in Minnesota, allowing him to jump-start his career once again.

Zach Wilson has been a ‘die-hard’ Aaron Rodgers fan growing up. However, his forced appearance for the Gang Green after Rodgers’ injury has been quite chaotic. Leaning forward, the best options that might bring him a better second chance include the Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals.

Could Zach Wilson and the Minnesota Vikings Fit?

The Green Gang started this season with a Super Bowl-worthy team, which fizzled out pretty quickly with Rodgers’ injury. It was a clear failure, as the team stands exactly where it stood in 2022, with a 7-10 record. Moreover, Wilson, who is out for concussion protocol, had a tumultuous season under Robert Saleh. His non-committal future with the team arose from massive losses, like 30-0 against the Miami Dolphins.

The No. 2 overall pick, who was thrust into the role earlier than expected, has amassed 2271 yards and eight touchdowns. Moreover, he has seven interceptions and is in 30th place on the QBR ratings. Despite a not-so-impressive season, he still deserves a second chance, especially with landing spots available in the NFL market that might fit him better.

The Minnesota Vikings had a backup QB situation up in the air with Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall, and Nick Mullens. While Dobbs had an explosive start, he still couldn’t lead the team to the promised land. Kirk Cousins might need more time off, considering his injury timeline is about 7-week apart from Rodgers’ but similar in nature.

In such a scenario, acquiring Zach Wilson, who wouldn’t cost them a lot, could be a better fit. Moreover, it could help in achieving a strengthened backup for the Vikings, who also stand at 7-10 in their 2023 tally. The return of Cousins and Jefferson with Wilson to aid might help lead them to a better next season.